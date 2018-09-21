Tornado tears through Ottawa-Gatineau

A tornado tore through parts of Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., on Friday, leaving a trail of destruction.

The twister severely damaged multiple homes in Dunrobin, in Ottawa's rural west end, before heading east across the Ottawa River toward Gatineau Park, according to Environment Canada.

"Where it actually started is hard to say, but certainly it was one storm that tracked for quite a significant distance," said Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"We know for sure that there was a tornado in Gatineau because we have colleagues of mine who actually saw it."

Environment Canada said a tornado touched down near Dunrobin then tracked east across the Ottawa River to Gatineau.

The National Capital Commission tweeted out that Gatineau Park would be closed until further notice.

He said based on damage reports, it is likely the tornado will be classified as an EF-2, which have sustained winds from 179 to 218 km/h.

A severely damaged home in Dunrobin, in Ottawa's rural west end, following Friday's tornado. (Submitted by Sandra Spinks)

There were reports of heavy damage in the Hunt Club and Greenbank Road areas, where power lines were knocked down. Kimbell said that damage is likely the result of a downburst and not a tornado.

The capital region has been under several weather warnings, including a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado warning.

The tornado that hit eastern Ontario and west Quebec late Friday afternoon caused severe damage in Gatineau. 0:20

Dan Spinks said the damage is extensive at his home in Dunrobin.

"I don't know how to describe it, it got levelled. The basement is intact," he said on CBC's All In A Day.

He said he fled to his basement when the storm hit.

"I wasn't hearing [anything]. I knew the house was getting hammered. I went under the stairs in the basement. I have a closet. I hid."

Woah. We got quite an office view in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gatineau?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gatineau</a> of a possible tornado. Hoping everyone is safe. Video (sped up 4x) credit to my colleague <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeRMcCauley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MikeRMcCauley</a> cc: <a href="https://twitter.com/jesshayden6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jesshayden6</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RachelRappaport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RachelRappaport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/bismahhaq?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bismahhaq</a> <a href="https://t.co/j4szV6RHP3">pic.twitter.com/j4szV6RHP3</a> —@amackendrick

He said his neighbours' home was also levelled and debris has been tossed around the neighbourhood.

"The dumpsters from the Dunrobin store are in my backyard... that's about two football fields [away]," he said.

Some of the damage done to a home in Dunrobin by Friday's tornado. (Sandra Spinks)

West Carleton-March Coun. Eli El-Chantiry, who was at the corner of Dunrobin and Thomas Dolan roads, said there are at least 20 damaged homes nearby.

"In 30 years I've never seen anything like this. It's devastating, the way it is now," he said.

He said West Carleton High School, where the Red Cross is setting up, and the Dunrobin Community Centre are open to residents seeking shelter.

He said emergency calls should go to 911, while people seeking other help should call 311. The city has asked people not to tie up those numbers in less the need is urgent.

To everyone dealing with the aftermath of the tornado in Dunrobin, ON & the Ottawa-Gatineau area – stay safe, follow the instructions of first responders and check in with people who might need extra help. We’re monitoring the situation and thinking of everyone affected. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onstorm</a> —@JustinTrudeau

Anthony Di Monte, the city's general manager of emergency services, said they have reports of 30 to 40 damaged homes in Dunrobin. He said there are reports of two serious injuries so far and a dozen minor injuries.

"In these situations, we kind of have to go house to house. Power's down. Communication is problematic. And in a couple of areas fire is indicating that some people are trapped and we're attending to them."

He asked people to stay away from the damaged areas.

A car rests under debris on Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes in Gatineau, Que. (CBC)

Hydro Ottawa said it's dealing with widespread outages across the city, with more than 85,000 people without power. It is unclear when power will be fully restored to all customers.

Traffic lights are also out in several spots across the city. They should be treated as a four-way stop. The Ottawa International Airport has suspended flights due to lightning.

Severe wind also tore roofs off homes along Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes in Gatineau.

The City of Gatineau was preparing to open a disaster centre at the Gabrielle-Roy campus of the Cegep de l'Outaouais.

The tornado will likely be classified as an EF-2, which have sustained winds from 179 to 218 km/h.

The capital region has been under several weather warnings, including a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado warning.