Risk of strong winds across Ottawa-Gatineau region this afternoon

Wind gusts approaching 100 km/h are possible with a storm system expected to hit the Ottawa-Gatineau area today.

Severe thunderstorm watches cover all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec this afternoon and evening, according to Environment Canada.

The storms are expected to hit western areas of the region first before moving east.

In the Kingston area, the winds are expected to peak closer to 90 km/h.

Hail and heavy rain could also fall, Environment Canada says.

Ottawa's skies are expected to clear after the storm passes, with an overnight low of 13 C.

Thursday in the capital should be sunny with a daytime high of 25 C.

There's currently a 40 per cent chance of showers every day of the long weekend in Ottawa.