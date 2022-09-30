Rue Amherst to be renamed, Gatineau says

Officials in Gatineau, Que., say they're working to change the name of rue Amherst in the city's Hull sector, and will engage with Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg First Nation to decide what to call it.

Rue Amherst is a residential strip about one kilometre in length, just north of and parallel to Highway 148.

The street was named after controversial 18th-century figure Jeffery Amherst, commander-in-chief of the British Army and architect of Britain's successful campaign to conquer the territory of New France during the Seven Years' War.

Scholars have long debated Amherst's legacy, including allegations that he advocated for the use of biological warfare through the distribution of blankets infected with smallpox.

Montreal already renamed its Amherst Street to Atateken Street in 2019.

Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg Chief Dylan Whiteduck met with Gatineau officials in May and confirmed his interest in participating in the renaming, according to a news release issued by the city Friday.

"The approach will provide a positive and enjoyable work experience to strengthen ties and continue the collaboration with Kitigan Zibi," the release said.

Unity and reconciliation

City officials, residents and members of the First Nation will form a joint committee with the aim of shortlisting three Anishinābeg names.

The group will be made up of president of the city's toponymy committee, another member of that committee, three members of Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg, two elected officials whose districts include the street in question, and two residents of rue Amherst.

According to the city, the committee will assess the options based on three factors: they must promote unity, they must emphasize the spirit of reconciliation, and they must be relatively easy to pronounce without being too long.

Once a name is chosen, it will be sent to Gatineau city council for final approval. The City of Ottawa has considered changing the name of Amherst Crescent in Barrhaven, but last year decided against it. City officials said no one requested the change, and said there's no proof the residential street was named after the 18th century British general.