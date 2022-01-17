All local school boards cancel buses, some cancel classes

No school board in the Ottawa-Gatineau area is running school buses because of the stormy Monday forecast. Whether they are having classes at all varies.

There are no classes at all in western Quebec nor the Kingston and Belleville area's English school boards.

English schools themselves are open in Renfrew County, the only part of the region where in-person learning is resuming as scheduled.

Ottawa's two English school boards and eastern Ontario's two French school boards have stuck with remote or asynchronous learning Monday.

The Upper Canada District School Board has opted for more of a case-by-case approach, closing schools and telling families that teachers would be reaching out with a Monday plan.

Monday's forecast is for snow and wind most of the day, with ice pellets this morning closer to the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario. A minimum of 20 centimetres is generally expected, with 30 centimetres the likely upper range and even more snow possible.

Cancellations besides school buses include community vaccine clinics in Ottawa and the delay of that city's waste pickup by a day.