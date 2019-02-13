Scenes from the snowstorm
Good morning!
There's a fresh layer of snow in Ottawa.
Take care out there <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a>. Snow is at least one baby deep. <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaMorning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RobynBresnahan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RobynBresnahan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/eTCNpmFTqU">pic.twitter.com/eTCNpmFTqU</a>—@darcyknoll
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> not going anywhere this morning <a href="https://t.co/LE932SXgCV">pic.twitter.com/LE932SXgCV</a>—@_JoelH
The roads are messy
This guy is heading your way. As soon as it gets unstuck <a href="https://t.co/0IPYOTS8ZK">pic.twitter.com/0IPYOTS8ZK</a>—@veroniqueberg
Scenes from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> downtown. <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaMorning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ontstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ontstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/0Yh1J3COHj">pic.twitter.com/0Yh1J3COHj</a>—@HallieCBC
Off to work <a href="https://t.co/XTT6XKC7AZ">pic.twitter.com/XTT6XKC7AZ</a>—@GiacomoPanico
But traffic is light.
People really are staying home <a href="https://t.co/Fl5POvQtRB">pic.twitter.com/Fl5POvQtRB</a>—@Brylade
<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> No problem taking Champlain Bridge or the parkway right now. <a href="https://t.co/AbN73jyMDC">pic.twitter.com/AbN73jyMDC</a>—@LyneAKADenyse
People are improvising.
Cdn reporter toolkit. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snowshoes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snowshoes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GiacomoPanico?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GiacomoPanico</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaMorning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/p5ZaA9WuKO">pic.twitter.com/p5ZaA9WuKO</a>—@HallieCBC
Dogs are happy.
Little Dog. Big Snow. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SnowMageddon2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SnowMageddon2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/AnthonyFarnell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AnthonyFarnell</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/seWKVXnRoR">pic.twitter.com/seWKVXnRoR</a>—@itsajadams
"It's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SnowMageddon2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SnowMageddon2019</a> "<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DogsofTwittter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DogsofTwittter</a> <a href="https://t.co/Olmdaj4xi1">pic.twitter.com/Olmdaj4xi1</a>—@NaveenEipe
This is the furthest my dog was able to go.. Definitely strategizing to pee inside 😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snowfaced?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snowfaced</a> 🐶⛄🌨️ <a href="https://twitter.com/ctvottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ctvottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/NarcityCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NarcityCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SnowDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SnowDay</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Snowmageddon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Snowmageddon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/mqJSNjQWC8">pic.twitter.com/mqJSNjQWC8</a>—@xSherrz
