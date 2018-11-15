Skip to Main Content
Ski season's here, Ottawa

With a string of cold days and more snow on the way, skiers will soon have lots of local options.

Some cross-country trails open, some hills opening next week

Most of Gatineau Park's cross-country ski trails are now officially open.

The Nakkertok ski club opens Friday.

Trails along the Ottawa River are also being readied.

For downhill skiers, Mont Tremblant opens Nov. 22.

Closer to home, Sommet Edelweiss might be ready that weekend too.

Camp Fortune hopes to open next week.

Mont Cascades hopes to welcome skiers Dec. 1.

Ski Vorlage expects to open around the start of December.

Mont Ste-Marie is expecting to open Dec. 8.

Mount Pakenham is aiming for Dec. 15.

Calabogie Peaks hasn't given any hints yet.

