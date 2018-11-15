Ski season's here, Ottawa
With a string of cold days and more snow on the way, skiers will soon have lots of local options.
Some cross-country trails open, some hills opening next week
Most of Gatineau Park's cross-country ski trails are now officially open.
Skiers can now start skiing on most of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GatineauPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GatineauPark</a> parkways! ⛷️<br><br>✅ Good starting points: P5,P6, P8, P9, P10<br>⚠️ Not yet compacted: P3 to intersection Gatineau/Champlain parkways <a href="https://t.co/cUvau0BShz">pic.twitter.com/cUvau0BShz</a>—@NCC_GatPark
The Nakkertok ski club opens Friday.
Trails along the Ottawa River are also being readied.
It's November. We have had our first snow fall. Welcome to the 2018/19 Season of the SJAM Winter Trail - our community trail and place of winter play. <br><br>Lets bring it back for another season.<a href="https://t.co/yARAkjAfTM">https://t.co/yARAkjAfTM</a> <a href="https://t.co/GZ8iVXvBLe">pic.twitter.com/GZ8iVXvBLe</a>—@SJAMWinterTrail