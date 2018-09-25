Some schools remain closed after tornadoes

Skip to Main Content
Two schools in Ottawa and three more in Gatineau, Que., remain closed following Friday's destructive tornadoes.

This Gatineau, Que., apartment building on boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes was badly damaged by Friday's tornado. Three schools in Gatineau will remain closed until next week. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

In Ottawa, West Carleton Secondary School in the hard-hit Dunrobin area will reopen Wednesday, while Knoxdale Public School, located near the heavily damaged Arlington Woods neighbourhood, won't reopen until Friday.

In Gatineau, Hadley Junior High School and Philemon Wright High School will remain closed until next week. The buildings will reopen Monday, but due to a professional development day students won't return until Tuesday.

École secondaire Mont-Bleu will also remain closed for the remainder of this week. 

Four future professional development days will be cancelled so Gatineau students can make up for lost time.

