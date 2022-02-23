School buses cancelled again on icy morning

School buses are again cancelled across essentially all of eastern Ontario and parts of western Quebec Wednesday after hours of freezing rain late Tuesday.

The freezing rain warnings are gone for the region, but many bus providers say roads haven't been cleaned enough. Schools are open.

Buses aren't running to English and French schools in Ottawa, to its east, in Renfrew County and down to the Brockville area.

Triboard Transportation in the Kingston area has announced dozens and dozens of route cancellations for English schools, without announcing blanket general cancellations.

French buses are cancelled under the Consortium de transport scolaire de l'Est and across the Consortium de transport scolaire d'Ottawa except the latter's schools in Kingston and Trenton.

Western Quebec

Buses are running across the Centre de services scolaire au Cœur-des-Vallées. The other local school board and service centres have cancellations.

The Western Québec School Board is only running buses in Gatineau and Maniwaki.

The Centre de services scolaire des Draveurs cancels buses in Val-des-Monts, Cantley, Chelsea, Denholm and for all students living north of Highway 50.

Buses are not running in Chelsea, La Pêche, Luskville and Quyon for the Centre de services scolaire des Portages de l'Outaouais.

Cancellations only affect the Pontiac for the Centre de services scolaire des Hauts-Bois-de-l'Outaouais.