No school buses today for most eastern Ontario schools

The first widespread school bus cancellations in months are affecting most schools in eastern Ontario.

School buses in Ottawa have been cancelled.

There are no buses for the Upper Canada District School Board or the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

The consortium de transport scolaire d'Ottawa (CTSO) and consortium de transport scolaire de l'Est (CTSE) managing French schools in the Ottawa area is not running buses today.

The Tri-Board Student Transportation Services in the Kingston area has called off its buses.

English Catholic school students and students in the Renfrew area had a planned day off today.

All other schools are open in the areas mentioned above.

There are no cancellations yet in western Quebec.

Other notes

OC Transpo warns its routes may be delayed because of the road conditions.

There are scattered flight delays and cancellations at the Ottawa International Airport.

Snow fell through the night and is expected to fall for most of the day in Ottawa.

In the Kingston area, rain is expected to enter the mix this afternoon.