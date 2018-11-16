School bus cancellations for Ottawa-Gatineau

Is your child's school bus running today?

Check your school board in the live blog below to learn if snow, sleet or other bad weather has forced transportation cancellations in your area.

Live blog

The following live blog compiles tweets from the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA), Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario (STEO) and Western Quebec School Board.

Can't see it? Follow the live blog here.

Is your child's school bus running today? Click on the links below to learn if your school board has cancelled student transportation due to snow, sleet or other inclement weather.

Ottawa English schools

Student transportation for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) and the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) is managed by the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA).

Website: The OSTA website allows parents to check their child's school bus each day. Check online starting at 6:15 a.m. You can also find a list of all the delays and cancellations here.

Twitter: You can also check out OSTA's Twitter account @OttSchoolBus.

Eastern Ontario French schools

Student transportation for conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) is provided by consortium de transport scolaire d'Ottawa (CTSO) and consortium de transport scolaire de l'Est (CTSE).

Website: The CTSO website lists its cancellations each day, and you can subscribe to the listing on the page. The CTSE website also lists its cancellations daily.

Facebook: You can also follow CEPEO's Facebook page.

Student transportation for conseil des écoles catholiques de langue française du Centre-Est (CECCE) is also served by consortium de transport scolaire d'Ottawa. See the CTSO website link above.

Eastern Ontario English schools

Student transportation for the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) is managed by Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario (STEO).

Widget: Have a look at the following STEO widget. If there are any delays or cancellations, it'll turn red and ask you to click on it for more information.

Website: The STEO website also lists its cancellations every day. Check online starting at 6:15 a.m., when the daily information is loaded.

Twitter: You can also follow STEO's Twitter account, @STEO_news.

Ottawa Valley: The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium serves both public and Catholic schools. It's updated daily as early as 5:30 a.m.

Western Quebec English schools

The Western Quebec School Board's bus information is usually updated by 6:40 a.m. and can be received via push alerts from the board's downloadable mobile app.

Facebook: The school board's Facebook page is updated with bus information as well.

Twitter: You can also follow the board's Twitter account @WQSB_Inclement.

Gatineau and Outaouais French schools

Commission scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais serves Gatineau.

Commission scolaire au cœur des Vallées serves Gatineau and the nearby town of Buckingham, Que. You can find bus delays and cancellations under the What's New section on the school board's website.

Commission scolaire des Draveurs serves west Gatineau and the nearby municipality of Val-des-Monts, Que. The school board's website is updated with delays and cancellations, when they occur.

Commission scolaire des Hauts-Bois-de-l'Outaouais serves Maniwaki, Que.