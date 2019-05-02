Water levels stabilizing in Ottawa-Gatineau

The City of Gatineau says water levels at its monitoring stations appear to have settled over the last day as the region got less rain than it could have.

Western Quebec's largest city saw less than 100 new flood victims register on Wednesday, slowing the pace of the last few days that saw closer to 200 new people come to the city for help per day.

According to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, which controls and measures water levels, its forecasts suggest the water could peak in Arnprior, Ont., and the Pontiac, Que., west of the capital, and in the Britannia-Aylmer area of western Ottawa-Gatineau today.

Wednesday, the expected peak was shifted from Thursday to Friday in areas further east.

A rainstorm that could have dumped up to 35 millimetres of rain on the region starting yesterday only dropped about eight millimetres on Ottawa and 12 to 13 further north in Pembroke, Ont., and Témiscamingue, Que., the upper end of the river basin.

The board told CBC it no longer expects a second peak on the river this spring, as far as it can tell, because there's not much snow at all left downriver from Pembroke.

Senior engineer Michael Sarich said there is still lots of snow and water in northern reservoirs, but they hope to be able to release that water gradually — it may cause water levels to drop slowly, but they shouldn't go back up.

Focus on west Ottawa

In Ottawa, volunteers are being asked to head only to the rural west end to help communities such as Constance Bay and Fitzroy Harbour.

Constance Bay resident Rick Cook says he's one of the only people remaining in his neighbourhood as the city asks residents to evacuate their flooded homes. 0:44

It's temporarily closed the volunteer centres in the central and eastern areas, leaving only the Dunrobin Community Centre open.

Mayor Jim Watson and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale are touring flooded areas in eastern parts of Ottawa starting this morning.