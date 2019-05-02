Flood measures start to roll back as waters slowly drop

Some of the emergency measures put in place to deal with this spring's major flooding are being lifted as water levels have peaked and slowly start to drop in most areas.

The City of Gatineau's morning update said water levels had dropped across the city by about 10 centimetres in the last 24 hours.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, which controls and monitors the river, said in its last update late Thursday afternoon that water levels have peaked from the Arnprior, Ont., and Pontiac, Que., areas east, including in Ottawa-Gatineau.

Pembroke, Ont., has slightly dropped since Sunday, though the highest water levels seen this spring could be yet to come early next week.

Lac Coulonge east of Pembroke got as high as 109.10 metres above sea level and, while it could go back up in the next few days, is not expected to top Monday's high-water mark.

Ottawa has scaled back its request for volunteers, the province was able to get westbound Highway 50 on the Draveurs Bridge back to normal around Hull after flooding forced a few days of lane reductions and Gatineau provincial government offices are open for the first time this week.

The Library and Archives Canada back parking lot along the Ottawa River is flooded. (Ian Black/CBC)

In Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., about 50 people who were forced to leave their homes when a dam was at risk of failing were allowed to move back Thursday night.

Gatineau still saw about a hundred more people register as flood victims in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,936 as of 5 a.m., and issued about another 100 more voluntary evacuation notices for a total of 979.

Today's forecast, as the focus starts to turn from flood defence to flood cleanup, calls for drizzle in Ottawa before a warm, sunny weekend.

The water will still be "uncomfortably high" for a few weeks, said the river board's senior engineer Michael Sarich on Thursday, as northern areas of the river basin get the rest of the spring snow melt.

"We are still measuring snow pack in multiple metres in some locations, so there is still a lot of water to come," he said, which will slow the water decline.

The board's next update is expected at about 9 a.m.