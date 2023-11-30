Watchdog clears Ottawa cop for shooting fleeing suspect with 'less-lethal' firearm

Ontario's police watchdog says an Ottawa police officer stayed within the boundaries ot the law this summer when he shot a foam-tipped projectile at a man suspected of attempted murder to prevent his escape.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was investigating the circumstances around an Aug. 1 arrest in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood. It laid out the timeline in a report released Tuesday.

Ottawa officers were assisting Gatineau police with the search for a 24-year-old man wanted for attempted murder and assault with a weapon, specifically a firearm, said the SIU.

Three tactical Ottawa police officers and a driver from its guns and gangs unit went looking for the suspect. Shortly after 1 p.m., the SIU said the group got a tip that turned out to be correct that the suspect was on Lisgar Street.

When the driver spotted the man and pulled the vehicle up onto the sidewalk to block him, the report said one of the officers got out and told him he was under arrest. That's when the suspect ran away, dropping a gun on the street.

It was a Glock 19 handgun the unit said reportedly had 10 bullets in its magazine and one in the chamber.

When the suspect tried to climb a fence, the officer under investigation shot him in the leg with that foam-tipped projectile and he fell to the ground.

That officer was armed with a 40 mm launcher, an Anti-riot Weapon Enfield (ARWEN), which is classified as a firearm and can launch a variety of projectiles including plastic bullets, tear gas and less-lethal batons.

The 'less-lethal' firearm, a 40 mm anti-riot weapon, that an Ottawa police officer used during the August incident. (SIU)

The SIU report states the man then "refused to release his arms and was punched in the head" by one of the witnesses the SIU interviewed, another officer.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital and was not seriously injured, according to the report.

SIU director Joseph Martino wrote in the report he was examining whether using the ARWEN was reasonable given the circumstances.

He said the fact the man who was shot was wanted by police in connection with "very serious and recent violent crimes" and that he fled police and dropped a gun made this a reasonable use of force to protect public safety.

"If it worked as intended, the officers would be able to temporarily immobilize the (suspect) from a distance, making possible his safe apprehension without the infliction of serious injury. That is precisely what occurred," he said.

In a footnote, Martino also offered that punching the suspect in the head was justified because he was resisting arrest and there was a possibility he may have still been armed.

The SIU invokes its mandate to investigate police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or — the reason in this case — the discharge of a firearm at a person. It can recommend criminal charges.