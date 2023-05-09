Injured Gatineau Park paraglider has died

A 61-year-old man who was badly injured in a Gatineau Park paragliding incident late last month has died.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police got an emergency call during the afternoon of April 27 about a paragliding accident in the park near Luskville, Que.

It took first responders about three hours to arrive at the scene.

Police said the 61-year-old man from Gatineau landed in an area with steep terrain, forcing rescue teams to hike in. The Sûreté du Québec dispatched a helicopter to extract the man.

The paraglider has been identified as Camille Bijjani.

The complex rescue might not have been possible without the help of two locals who jumped into action with rock-climbing gear, police say.