Capital region transit users vent park-and-ride woes

Public transit users in Gatineau, Que., say they're finding it hard to find parking at the Rivermead park-and-ride, and reaction on social media indicates it's a problem elsewhere in the National Capital Region, too.

What Gatineau residents had to say

De la Gappe park-and-ride not big enough as well! —@Flory13194238

Thanks CBC for reporting on this. I was hoping that the opening of the far west p&r @ Allumettieres a few years ago would help with this. I wonder if the LRT plans have 86'd the idea of expansion? There is plenty of green space, that's for sure. <a href="https://twitter.com/DugganDistrict2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DugganDistrict2</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GregFergus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GregFergus</a> —@scott_chalmers

On Facebook, Amanda Foley wrote: "All the park and rides along the rapid bus corridor in Gatineau are like this."

Problems in Ottawa, too

It appears bursting park-and-rides are an issue in Ottawa as well.

On Facebook, Sean Larocque wrote: "The Kanata one is overfilled."

Eagleson park and ride is another. By-law sure loves it though, big revenue generator with all those tickets for people parking on grass, or unmarked spots. —@allen_26er

I see a lot of people parking there and leaving on Bicycles they brought, or car pooling with others. They use the spaces as a means to meet other people and leave instead of taking the bus. —@Gates70