Capital region transit users vent park-and-ride woes
New

Public transit users in Gatineau, Que., say they're finding it hard to find parking at the Rivermead park-and-ride, and reaction on social media indicates it's a problem elsewhere in the National Capital Region, too.

'All the park and rides along the rapid bus corridor in Gatineau are like this,' Facebook user says

CBC News ·
Commuters say the Rivermead park-and-ride in Gatineau, Que., is often full early in the morning. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada)

What do you think? If you use Twitter, vote in our online poll: 

What Gatineau residents had to say

On Facebook, Amanda Foley wrote: "All the park and rides along the rapid bus corridor in Gatineau are like this."

Problems in Ottawa, too

It appears bursting park-and-rides are an issue in Ottawa as well.

On Facebook, Sean Larocque wrote: "The Kanata one is overfilled."

