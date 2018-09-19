Capital region transit users vent park-and-ride woes
'All the park and rides along the rapid bus corridor in Gatineau are like this,' Facebook user says
Public transit users in Gatineau, Que., say they're finding it hard to find parking at the Rivermead park-and-ride, and reaction on social media indicates it's a problem elsewhere in the National Capital Region, too.
What Gatineau residents had to say
De la Gappe park-and-ride not big enough as well!—@Flory13194238
Thanks CBC for reporting on this. I was hoping that the opening of the far west p&r @ Allumettieres a few years ago would help with this. I wonder if the LRT plans have 86'd the idea of expansion? There is plenty of green space, that's for sure. <a href="https://twitter.com/DugganDistrict2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DugganDistrict2</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GregFergus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GregFergus</a>—@scott_chalmers
On Facebook, Amanda Foley wrote: "All the park and rides along the rapid bus corridor in Gatineau are like this."
Problems in Ottawa, too
It appears bursting park-and-rides are an issue in Ottawa as well.
On Facebook, Sean Larocque wrote: "The Kanata one is overfilled."
Eagleson park and ride is another. By-law sure loves it though, big revenue generator with all those tickets for people parking on grass, or unmarked spots.—@allen_26er
I see a lot of people parking there and leaving on Bicycles they brought, or car pooling with others. They use the spaces as a means to meet other people and leave instead of taking the bus.—@Gates70
Ah, why is this worse than <a href="https://twitter.com/OC_Transpo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OC_Transpo</a> Park and Rides? Certainly the big <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Trilliumline?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Trilliumline</a> lot at Greenboro/South Keys fills up well before 8 during the University year. And tickets are issued for illegal parking in the lot.—@CounterClick
