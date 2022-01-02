Ottawa-Gatineau region welcomes first babies of 2022

Two Ottawa parents had more than one reason to celebrate the new year.

Chantal Casault gave birth to the first baby born in the city in 2022, with the support of her partner Christopher Baskys.

Their son, Benjamin, was born 17 minutes after midnight on Jan. 1 at the Family Birthing Centre of the Montfort Hospital, with the help of nurse Julie Sabourin and Casault's physician, Dr. Stéphanie Palerme, the hospital wrote in a release.

The baby weighed six-pounds-eight-ounces.

The parents were handed a gift basket to celebrate the event.

In the Outaouais, the first baby of the new year waited a little longer to come into the world.

Weighing more than eight pounds, Noah Toussaint was born at 4:19 a.m on Jan. 1, according to the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais.