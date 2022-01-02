Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-Gatineau region welcomes first babies of 2022

Some parents in the Ottawa-Gatineau area had more than one reason to celebrate the new year. 

1st baby in Ottawa born 17 minutes into new year

Ottawa’s first baby of 2022, Benjamin, with nurse Julie Sabourin, at the Family Birthing Centre at the Montfort Hospital. He was the first baby born in Ottawa in the new year. (Montfort Hospital)

Chantal Casault gave birth to the first baby born in the city in 2022, with the support of her partner Christopher Baskys.

Their son, Benjamin, was born 17 minutes after midnight on Jan. 1 at the Family Birthing Centre of the Montfort Hospital, with the help of nurse Julie Sabourin and Casault's physician, Dr. Stéphanie Palerme, the hospital wrote in a release.

The baby weighed six-pounds-eight-ounces.

The parents were handed a gift basket to celebrate the event.

In the Outaouais, the first baby of the new year waited a little longer to come into the world. 

Weighing more than eight pounds, Noah Toussaint was born at 4:19 a.m on Jan. 1, according to the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais.

Noah Toussaint was born at 4:19 a.m on Jan. 1, making him the first baby born in the Outaouais in 2022. (CISSSO)
