Vigils marking Montreal Massacre to be held across region

Thirty years ago today, a gunman killed 14 women at Montreal's École Polytechnique in what's become known as the Montreal Massacre.

The victims were chosen because of their gender.

To mark that terrible event, Dec. 6 is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women in Canada. Here's what's planned for eastern Ontario.

Ottawa

Minto Park: There will be a vigil at the women's monument at this park on Gilmour Street between Elgin and Cartier streets at 6 p.m., followed by a walk to the National Arts Centre for a panel discussion on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

University of Ottawa: The school is one of 14 across Canada invited to shine a beam of light into the sky from its engineering courtyard, off Louis-Pasteur Private, to commemorate the 14 victims at École Polytechique. U of O's vigil starts at 4:30 p.m.

The names of the victims are projected on the wall of the University of Ottawa's STEM building. (University of Ottawa)

Carleton University: The day of remembrance and action is being marked with a ceremony inside the Tory Building from 12 to 2 p.m.

Kanata: There will be an outdoor candlelight service at the Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre on MacNeil Court at 5 p.m.

Kingston

Royal Military College: RMC's vigil starts at the parade square at 5 p.m. Like the University of Ottawa and 12 other schools across Canada, the college will shine a beam of light into the sky from about 5:10 p.m. until 9 p.m. The vigil is expected to last about half an hour and is open to the public.

Queen's: Beamish Munro Hall's atrium hosts a rose ceremony and remarks starting at 3 p.m.

Sydenham Street United Church: A memorial and candlelight vigil hosted by community organizations including the Kingston Anti-Violence Advisory Council and Sexual Assault Centre Kingston starts at 5:30 p.m. at 82 Sydenham St.

People attending an Ottawa vigil in 2015 hold candles and roses in honour of the victims. (CBC)

Belleville and Prince Edward County

Ceremony: A committee of organizations including the Sexual Assault Centre of Quinte and District, Trenton Military Family Resource Centre and Red Cedars Shelter of Tyendinaga are hosting a free noon event at The Core Arts and Cultural Centre on Pinnacle Street. There will be performances by Prince Edward Collegiate Institute students.

Vigil: A similar team is organizing a candlelight vigil at 5 p.m. at South Foster Park along the water.

Picton: The Alternatives for Women support centre will have a vigil at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church on King Street starting at 5 p.m. before its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m.

(Photos: The Canadian Press / Design: CBC)

Elsewhere

Cornwall: There will be a noon vigil at the City Hall courtyard hosted by the Sexual Assault Support Services for Women of Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry & Akwesasne.

Pembroke: Bernadette McCann House's vigil will be held at the Carefor Centre on MacKay Street at 6 p.m.

Lanark County: A daytime vigil will take place at the women's monument on Colbourne Street in Perth, near the town hall, at 12:30 p.m.