Snowstorm begins in Ottawa area this afternoon

Most of eastern Ontario is under a snowfall warning Wednesday and Thursday, with 15 to 20 centimetres of snow expected as a winter storm moves from west to east.

Only Renfrew County and the Bancroft area are spared from the warnings, which also cover Gatineau.

Forecasters say heavy snow should start falling early in the afternoon around Belleville and end Thursday morning.

Further east, including in Kingston and Ottawa, snow is expected to start later in the afternoon and stretch further into Thursday morning.

Environment Canada's map of warnings in red and advisories in grey for southern Ontario, as of 9 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2023. (Environment Canada)

"There will be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Allow extra time to reach your destination," Environment Canada said.

Ottawa has a parking ban for most people on most streets from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Kingston is piloting a similar ban until March.

Renfrew County and Bancroft have weather advisories for about 10 centimetres of snow Wednesday afternoon and night.

It's been a warmer than average autumn and winter in Ottawa. Much of the snow that has fallen to date has melted.

As of Tuesday, Ottawa's main airport reported about 140 centimetres of snow in the last six weeks or so, but only 22 centimetres of snow on the ground.

Ottawa has a forecasted high of –8 C Wednesday that's expected to rise to –5 C by Thursday morning and then fall to –15 C Thursday night.

The temperature swings continue: Saturday's forecasted high is 1 C and its forecasted low is –18 C. Next week, which is the first week of Winterlude, may see the first days this year that daytime highs don't warm past –10 C.