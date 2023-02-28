Snow cancels school buses across eastern Ontario — except Ottawa

Despite a snowfall warning about nearly 15 centimetres of snow expected Tuesday, Ottawa English and French school buses are running.

They're cancelled across the rest of eastern Ontario. No changes have been announced in western Quebec.

Environment Canada's weather alert map for southern Ontario as of about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The red represents warnings and the grey represents special weather statements. (Environment Canada)

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority said there may be delays.

Broadly, schools are open and families can check with individual schools or boards for options when buses don't run.

Those Environment Canada snowfall warnings also cover the Cornwall and Brockville areas, Prescott-Russell, Gatineau and communities north of Gatineau.

Snow there is expected to end late this afternoon.

In Ottawa, Environment Canada said light snow had started by 2 a.m.

OC Transpo says riders should expect delays because of the weather

There are weather advisories for the rest of eastern Ontario about up to 10 centimetres of snow ending earlier in the afternoon.

Bancroft and Renfrew County may end up with closer to five centimetres.

Ottawa has had 10 days with at least 10 centimetres of snow since winter began Dec. 21 (this would be 11 if the forecast holds).

Its international airport has recorded about 265 centimetres of snow since the first flakes in November.

Daytime highs around 0 C are forecast in the capital for most of this week. Friday's may be closer to –5 C.