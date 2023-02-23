Snow cancels eastern Ontario school buses

A snowy night and expected snowy morning in places means school buses are cancelled across eastern Ontario Thursday.

Schools are open. Check with your individual school or board for details on your options.

Western Quebec school buses are generally running. The Centre de services scolaire des Draveurs says some routes may be delayed.

Environment Canada still has snowfall warnings for Ottawa, neighbouring eastern Ontario counties and Gatineau. Other winter storm and snowfall warnings have ended.

Environment Canada's weather alert map for southern Ontario as of about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. The red represents warnings and the grey are special weather statements. (Environment Canada)

The snowfall warning says two to four more centimetres of snow could come Thursday morning, then a smaller echo of the overnight storm in the afternoon and evening.

Ottawa has a winter parking ban for most drivers on most streets from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Kingston is still in its winter parking pilot project.

There are also several cancelled flights at the Ottawa International Airport early this morning.

Ottawa's temperature outlook is for it to be around –10 C the rest of the week, save for a drop into the minus 20s Friday night.

That's colder than average in what's been a generally warmer-than-normal autumn and winter.

Rideau Canal Skateway crews haven't been able to open a section yet this year and said earlier this week the ice is so poor they can't get vehicles onto it.