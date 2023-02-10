Many school buses cancelled Friday because of Thursday's freezing rain

It's too icy for school buses to run safely in many parts of the Ottawa-Gatineau region, say school transportation authorities, meaning no buses again for the second straight day.

English and French school buses are cancelled across eastern Ontario Friday, with the exception of the Kingston area.

The Tri-Board bus consortium for that area has again cancelled buses in north Hastings, north Frontenac and north Lennox & Addington counties and left the rest running.

Schools are open. Check with your individual school or board for details on your options.

Western Quebec school buses are generally running. The Portages de l'Outaouais service centre says buses can't get to all its roads, particularly rural ones. Others are warning of the possibility of delays.

All freezing rain warnings have ended in the region. Ottawa had several hours worth of it on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

The capital's high temperatures are around 0 C for the next seven days.

A warmer, snowy winter (aside from last week's cold snap) has affected cold-weather traditions. The Rideau Canal Skateway is closed through the second of three Winterlude weekends, according to management.

This means the winter Pride parade on the canal Sunday afternoon has been changed to a Pride party at City Hall.