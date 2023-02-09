Freezing rain warnings lead to cancelled school buses for many

Freezing rain is expected across the Ottawa-Gatineau region Thursday, with warnings in many places and school buses generally cancelled where there are warnings.

Western Quebec school buses are running.

English and French school buses are cancelled across eastern Ontario, with the exception of the Kingston area.

Specifically, the Tri-Board bus consortium for that area has cancelled buses in north Hastings, north Frontenac and north Lennox & Addington counties and left the rest running.

Freezing rain is the theme of the day across the region's forecasts, but how much, when and what comes around it varies.

Envifonment Canada's weather alert map for southern Ontario as of about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 9. Warnings are red and special weather statements are grey. (Environment Canada)

Warnings cover eastern Ontario, except for the area closer to the water from Trenton to Brockville.

The warnings forecast two to five millimetres of freezing rain in western Quebec, Ottawa, its neighbouring regions and Bancroft and Cornwall.

It should start late this morning in Bancroft, Cornwall and Kemptville, and early this afternoon elsewhere.

Likewise, it should change to rain this evening to the south of Ottawa and then make that change tonight in the capital.

Fog advisories currently cover parts of the region, from Belleville to Cornwall and up to Ottawa.

The Kingston and Belleville area has a special weather statement about 15 to 25 millimetres of rain today and winds gusting around 80 km/h tonight. It may get a spray of freezing rain this morning.

Ottawa is expected to remain around 0 C all day after peaking at 5 C Wednesday. It could get up to 3 C on a cloudy Friday that includes a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning.

A warmer, snowy winter (aside from last week's cold snap) has affected cold-weather traditions. The Rideau Canal Skateway is closed through the second of three Winterlude weekends, according to management.

Six of Ottawa's next seven days are forecast to peak at or above 0 C, according to Environment Canada.