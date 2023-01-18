Some school buses cancelled, some weren't under scattered weather warnings

A slippery Wednesday morning that included freezing rain warnings has cancelled some school buses, but not all of them.

Buses have not been cancelled in Ottawa or western Quebec. They are all cancelled by the Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario, which wraps most of the way around Ottawa.

How the map of warnings, in red, and advisories in grey looked around 6:30 a.m. Jan. 18, 2023. Warnings ended around 7 a.m. (Environment Canada)

Renfrew County buses are all running except in Madawaska. Kingston-area buses are all cancelled again except for Prince Edward County.

Most of eastern Ontario's French school buses are cancelled: the Consortium de transport scolaire de l'est isn't running any and the Consortium de transport scolaire d'Ottawa is only running buses in Ottawa, Pembroke and Arnprior.

Check with boards or schools for what options are when buses don't run.

Freezing rain warnings covered Ottawa, Lanark County, Brockville and Morrisburg until about 7 a.m.

A freezing drizzle advisory is in place for Prescott-Russell and the Cornwall area, telling residents about a mix of freezing drizzle and snow this morning.

Advisories have ended for Bancroft and Renfrew County.