Dangerously bad, smoky air persists in Ottawa area

A hazy sunrise over Parliament Hill in Ottawa Wednesday. Air quality is bad in the area because of smoke from wildfires to its west and north. (Matéo Garcia-Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

Smoke from wildfires in and around eastern Ontario and western Quebec has again made the air quality a very high risk to people's health Wednesday.

Environment Canada's Air Quality Health Index is a very high 10+ in Ottawa, Kingston, Cornwall and Belleville, and is expected to stay there during the day before a drop to a high-risk level Wednesday night.

That is the highest level on its air quality scale and those are the highest current risk levels among major Canadian cities.

While the current level is unavailable in Gatineau, it's forecast to be a very high risk Wednesday and moderate Wednesday night.

A very high risk level means the general public should reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities, and people at risk of serious health problems from pollution — including seniors, young children and pregnant people — should avoid these types of activities.

High risk means at-risk people should reduce or reschedule those things, and the general public should consider it. At a medium risk, people at risk should consider changes but there's no need for the general public to consider changes.

WATCH | Ottawa Public Health's guidance for bad air quality:

Consider reducing or avoiding outdoor activities during air quality warnings, Etches says Duration 0:55 Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health encouraged residents to modify or reduce their outdoor activity until air quality improves, while those at higher risk should avoid strenuous activity outdoors.

Environment Canada still has air quality weather alerts in effect for the entire Ottawa-Gatineau region, including smog warnings for Gatineau and areas to its north and south.

Western Quebec's poor air quality may persist for a few more days, according to its forecasts, while eastern Ontario's may improve a bit Thursday before deteriorating again Friday.

Many school boards and sports organizations have made changes and cancellations because of the health risks outside. Check ahead before going ahead with plans.

Smoke from wildfires burning across both Ontario and Quebec blanket the skyline in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Local fires

According to the two provinces, there are five active fires in the region: one in the Township of Greater Madawaska about 170 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa, two in Algonquin Park west of Petawawa, Ont., and two in the Pontiac — one northwest of Gracefield, Que., the other north of Fort-Coulonge, Que.

All in a Day 8:59 How does this wildfire season compare to what's normal? We ask a forest fire researcher to put the blazes in Ontario and Quebec into context

Fire crews have flanked the Greater Madawaska fire near Centennial Lake, the township said Tuesday evening, but it doesn't consider it to be held. An evacuation order for four parts of that area is set to expire Wednesday afternoon.

If the power or data on your device is low, get updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.

Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg is preparing for a possible evacuation. People evacuated from other Algonquin communities have been sent to Maniwaki, Gatineau and Ottawa.

Smoke is also coming from fires further north in what's been a worse fire season than normal.

The province has a fire ban in place for Renfrew County. It and all surrounding counties except for Ottawa have an extreme fire risk, the highest level on Ontario's four-level scale.

Ottawa, which isn't in one of these Ontario fire regions, has its own ban, as does Kingston and many other municipalities. Quebec has restricted access to some forests and parks.

Counting a bit of rain Tuesday, the Ottawa international airport has only recorded about 25 millimetres of rain in the last month, along with record heat. It follows spring flooding along parts of the Ottawa River after one of the snowiest local winters on record.