Ottawa-Gatineau hospitals facing post-holiday capacity crunch

Hospitals throughout the national capital region are experiencing a seasonal surge in patients that has some operating well over capacity.

Emergency rooms in western Quebec are among the most seriously affected.

The Wakefield and Buckingham hospitals reported their occupancy rate was 125 per cent as of Monday morning, while the Hull hospital is at 128 per cent.

A spokesperson for the regional health authority, Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de l'Outaouais, said the situation has not improved since the end of December.

Patricia Rhéaume said people should call Quebec's telephone health service line and speak to a nurse about whether a clinic might be a more appropriate option.

"Ideally, before coming to the emergency room, we recommend people check with 811 to see if that's the right place for them," she said in French.

Rhéaume said high occupancy rates are not unusual for this time of year and is caused by various factors, including flu cases.

Ottawa hospitals also busy

Ottawa hospitals are also reporting they are over capacity— with the Civic campus reporting 111 per cent occupancy and the General campus reporting 103 per cent as of noon Monday.

The Ottawa Hospital website said no surgeries were cancelled due to a lack of beds.

A statement from the hospital said this is in line with seasonal trends and surge beds are made available to deal with conditions that are more prevalent in winter months, such as fractures.

"It's important to note that emergency departments are always open 24/7 for people who need urgent care," the written response said.

Queensway-Carleton Hospital is reporting its overall occupancy is 104 per cent and medicine occupancy — which includes most emergency admissions — is 119 per cent.

Hôpital Montfort said it has been busier than usual since Dec. 26, though it did not provide statistics.

The hospital has created a guide to help people suffering flu symptoms decide if the hospital is right for them.