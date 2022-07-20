Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

It could feel like 40 outside Wednesday under Ottawa-Gatineau's heat warnings

Environment Canada heat warnings are in place for almost all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec Wednesday. It's expected to be slightly cooler Thursday.

Wednesday feels more humid than Tuesday in Ottawa

CBC News ·
People shop on Bank Street in the Glebe neighbourhood of Ottawa June 24, 2022. The Ottawa-Gatineau area are under heat warnings Wednesday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Environment Canada heat warnings cover almost all of eastern Ontario and western Quebec Wednesday.

Ottawa reached a high of 30 C late Tuesday afternoon, with the air feeling like 36 around then. Wednesday's forecast is for a similar high that could feel like 40 in the afternoon at its worst.

It already felt like 37 at the airport at noon.

There's also a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers. That includes the risk of a thunderstorm.

Forecasted highs for Ottawa the rest of the week are a few degrees below this, starting with 27 C Thursday feeling as muggy as 34, then an overnight low of 18 C.

People should look for shade, cool water or air conditioning when it's this hot and watch for signs of heat illness, including rashes, cramps and fainting. 

Ottawa Public Health has a list of options for people to stay cool. Gatineau has extended hours at certain pools, beaches and libraries.

There are a few exceptions to the heat warnings, such as the Deep River and Maniwaki areas.

Heat warnings are issued for southern Ontario, including the Ottawa region, when there are either two days in a row with forecasted highs of at least 31 C and lows of at least 20 C, or two days in a row with humidity expecting to make it feel like 40.

Quebec heat warnings are issued when the temperature hits 30 C and humidex is forecast at or above 40.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and clarifications

Related Stories

now