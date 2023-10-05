3rd straight daily heat record forecast Thursday

An unprecedented October heat wave could set one more record before fading away.

Tuesday hit 30.9 C, Ottawa's hottest October day in more than 150 years of Environment Canada records. Wednesday's 30.1 C was its second-hottest.

Daily records were also set Wednesday in places such as Belleville, Ont., Chelsea, Que., Cornwall, Ont., Gatineau, Que., and Kingston, Ont., according to preliminary climate data gathered by CBC.

Thursday's forecasted Ottawa high of 28 C is above the Oct. 5 daily record of 27.2 C set in 1941.

The average high temperature in Ottawa for Oct. 5 is 15 C and the average low is about 5 C, according to Environment Canada. Thursday's forecasted low is 19 C.

Human activity is causing climate change that makes extreme heat more likely, placing vulnerable people, businesses, infrastructure and agriculture at further risk.

The unseasonable heat shouldn't trigger a proper heat warning from Environment Canada, which issues them when at least two days in a row above 30 C and nights above 20 C are forecast, or when humidity is expected to make it feel like 40 two days in a row.

Humidity is expected to make it feel like 32 Thursday in the capital.

The forecast calls for Ottawa to reach 24 C Friday, below that daily record, and then keep falling back to more seasonal temperatures through a wetter Thanksgiving weekend.