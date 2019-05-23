Ottawa, Gatineau getting set for flood cleanup

The massive effort to clean up the capital region after this spring's flooding is ramping up.

Starting Saturday, May 25, the City of Ottawa will begin a special garbage collection schedule in flood-affected areas. In some cases, garbage pickup will be offered seven days a week.

Residents are asked to separate their debris into five piles:

Household trash, including demolition and construction debris, collected daily.

Appliances collected Monday to Friday. Remove food from fridges and freezers, and remove or secure doors for safety.

Electronics collected Monday to Friday.

Vegetative debris, logs, limbs, pressure-treated wood collected regularly from roadside

Household hazardous waste collected Tuesday to Wednedsay. What's included? See this city list.

The accelerated collection schedule will continue until further notice.

Recycling/blue/black/green bins will be collected as usual, on the normal schedule.

In Ottawa, residents should leave sandbags in place until floodwaters recede. More information about getting rid of sandbags will be announced next week, the city said.

Volunteers are being asked to take part in a 'Solidarity Blitz' on June 1 and 2 to help remove sandbags like these in Gatineau, Que. ( Jean-Francois Poudrier/Radio-Canada)

Gatineau 'blitz'

In Gatineau, special garbage collection for oversized trash and construction debris is still be be determined.

Sandbag dikes are to be left in place until waters recede, but if no longer needed, homeowners are asked to pile 'soiled' sandbags just inside their property line, to be collected and possibly reused.

Volunteers are being asked to help move sandbags as part of a "Solidarity Blitz" on June 1 and 2.

You have to be 16 years old and be prepared for physical work as the sandbags are water-soaked and heavy.

People who want to volunteer are asked to report to the following mustering points for half-day shifts, at either 7:30 a.m. or 1 p.m.

Centre Robert-Guertin, 125 rue de Carillon, Hull sector.

Aréna Frank-Robinson, 96 rue du Patrimoine, Aylmer sector.

Parc-o-bus Rapibus Labrosse, 266 boulevard Saint-René E., accessible through boulevard Saint-Renée between rue de Vauquelin and boulevard Labrosse.

Centre sportif Robert-Rochon, 97 rue de l'Aréna, Masson-Angers sector.

The STO will transport volunteers to various work sites, with the entire operation being coordinated by the city. Work gloves will be provided. For more information, see this City of Gatineau's website.

Volunteers aren't required to register, but are invited to sign up on the Solidarity Blitz Facebook page.