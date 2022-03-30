Freezing rain expected in parts of region, possible in the rest

Warmer weather is coming to the Ottawa-Gatineau region after an unseasonable cold spell, but it should be an icy transition in some places starting late Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada has freezing rain warnings for Renfrew County and western Quebec except for Gatineau. The rest of the region has special weather statements about freezing rain being possible.

The warnings say snow and ice pellets early this afternoon will yield about two to four millimetres of freezing rain over two to four hours in late afternoon or evening before ending.

Pembroke's outlook says two centimetres of snow and ice pellets could fall before the change. The temperature is rising from -12 C at 6 a.m. — the fourth straight day with temperatures well below its average high of 7 C — to -2 C around sunset and 4 C by morning.

Thursday's high is 12 C with showers expected.

School buses have been cancelled in North Hastings and Madawaska areas.

Warnings may come in other areas

The general forecast for the rest of the region under special statements says freezing rain is possible over that same timeframe and it may eventually be upgraded to a warning.

Ottawa is forecast to get to around 0 C in early afternoon and stay there through the night. Thursday's high could reach 14 C and there's a chance of a late-afternoon thunderstorm.

Temperatures return closer to seasonal norms starting Friday.