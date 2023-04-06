Freezing rain warnings in, around Ottawa foresee icy Wednesday night

A prolonged, significant period of freezing rain is forecast in and around Ottawa-Gatineau from Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning.

Environment Canada first had freezing rain warnings roughly from Petawawa to Montreal and Maniwaki to Brockville.

They all predict the storm could leave five to 10 millimetres of ice, making travel more dangerous and causing a risk of power outages.

The rough timeframe in Ottawa's hourly forecast is the freezing rain starts between 5 and 6 p.m. and falls for about 12 hours.

The warnings then expanded south to Lake Ontario around 8:45 a.m., looping in communities such as Kingston and Belleville. Their freezing rain should start in the afternoon and end in the evening.

Five millimetres is the high end of the forecast there rather than the low and the closer you are to Lake Ontario, the more rain may fall instead of freezing rain.

In western Quebec, more freezing rain could come Friday. That isn't mentioned in the Ontario warnings — those communities have a rainy forecast.

The only part of the region without a warning is western Renfrew County. Deep River has a chance of overnight freezing rain.

Warming again

Ottawa's had a warmer January than usual, with a mild start followed by a more seasonal middle of the month.

Daytime highs are forecast above 0 C Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The National Capital Commission, which manages the Rideau Canal Skateway, has not indicated if the temperature and precipitation will force it to temporarily close skating a few days after opening for the season.

It did post on Monday to "get out (skating) while you can."