Heavy rain causes road closures, reductions in Ottawa-Gatineau

This week's heavy rain is causing road closures and lane reductions in Ottawa and Gatineau Wednesday as crews deal with flooding.

A rainfall warning is in place for parts of the Ottawa-Gatineau area, with up to 85 millimetres of rain falling in some areas by about 8:54 a.m.

Boulevard Maloney in Gatineau is closed between rue de Côtéville and rue Chamberland, near Parc du Lac-Beauchamp.

So are boulevard Saint-René Est between boulevard Labrosse and rue Sunset and the Rivière Blanche trail.

Accumulation d'eau importante sur le blvd St-René entre les blvd Labrosse et Lorrain à Gatineau, la chaussée est complètement couverte par endroits, surtout devant l'entreprise Autobus Campeau

In Ottawa, the intersection of Queensview Drive was closed at Pinecrest Road until about 10 a.m.

queensview drive closed, not expected open anytime soon!

Fitzgerald Road in Bells Corners was flooded, causing OC Transpo's Route 97 to be detoured onto Robertson Road. That detour lifted at about 10:30 a.m.

flooding this morning on Fitzgerald Rd in Bells Corners.

The Rideau Canal overflowed near Carleton University, covering the pathways with water, but staff are on hand to try to bring water levels down.