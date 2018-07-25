Skip to Main Content
Heavy rains causing road and lane closures in Ottawa-Gatineau
Heavy rains causing road and lane closures in Ottawa-Gatineau

Wednesday's heavy rains are causing road closures and lane reductions in Ottawa as city crews deal with flooding.

Flooding closes roads in west Ottawa, lane reductions on boulevard Maloney

Fitzgerald Road in Bells Corners the morning of July 25. (James Pulfer/Twitter)

A rainfall warning is in place for Ottawa, Gatineau and communities north of Gatineau, with 40 to 50 millimetres of rain falling in some areas by the time Environment Canada issued the alert at about 7:20 a.m.

In Ottawa, the intersection of Queensview Drive is closed at Pinecrest Road.

Fitzgerald Road in Bells Corners is flooded, causing OC Transpo's Route 97 to be detoured onto Robertson Road.

The City of Gatineau says boulevard Maloney is down to one lane each way at promenade du Lac Beauchamp.

The Rideau Canal overflowed near Carleton University, covering the pathways with water, but staff are on hand to try and bring water levels down.

