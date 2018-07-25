Heavy rains causing road and lane closures in Ottawa-Gatineau

Wednesday's heavy rains are causing road closures and lane reductions in Ottawa as city crews deal with flooding.

A rainfall warning is in place for Ottawa, Gatineau and communities north of Gatineau, with 40 to 50 millimetres of rain falling in some areas by the time Environment Canada issued the alert at about 7:20 a.m.

In Ottawa, the intersection of Queensview Drive is closed at Pinecrest Road.

queensview drive closed, not expected open anytime soon!

Fitzgerald Road in Bells Corners is flooded, causing OC Transpo's Route 97 to be detoured onto Robertson Road.

flooding this morning on Fitzgerald Rd in Bells Corners.

The City of Gatineau says boulevard Maloney is down to one lane each way at promenade du Lac Beauchamp.

The Rideau Canal overflowed near Carleton University, covering the pathways with water, but staff are on hand to try and bring water levels down.