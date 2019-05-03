2019 floods: What you need to know on Friday

With the Ottawa River at its peak across the capital region, the City of Ottawa says it needs fewer volunteers to help out.

The welcome news came Thursday afternoon, although officials cautioned it could still take some time for the waters to recede.

Even before that news, the city was already encouraging stressed-out volunteers to take a much-needed rest so that they don't burn out.

A limited number of volunteers will still be needed today and on the weekend, but it's expected they won't have to add to sandbag piles.

Water levels

The Ottawa River Regulating Committee puts out a flood forecast at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

Road closures

The Chaudière Bridge over the Ottawa River has been closed indefinitely due to high water levels.

A lane of westbound Highway 50 is closed because of water, causing severe headaches for Gatineau's morning commute. There have been some changes on how many lanes are available on the Draveurs bridge to try and ease delays in rush hour.

Rising waters have closed or reduced the capacity of several streets and highways in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

The National Capital Commission has also closed some westbound lanes on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway.

How to volunteer

The city has temporarily closed the volunteer centres in the central and eastern areas, leaving only the Dunrobin Community Centre open.

From Friday until Sunday, the city will be accepting a limited number of volunteers there, and will be announcing on social media when enough people have signed up to help.

There are also other ways you can help.

A team of young sandbaggers in Constance Bay, Ottawa on April 30, 2019. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

How to donate

The City of Gatineau has opened a donation centre at Les Promenades Gatineau on boulevard Maloney Ouest, and it operates from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It's looking for non-perishable food, cleaning products, personal hygiene products and clean spring and summer clothes.

The Canadian Red Cross is also collecting money for flood victims.

Emergency assistance

The City of Ottawa has opened three emergency community support centres to help those affected by flooding, at the following locations:

West Carleton-March Community Support Centre is at the Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre at 262 Len Purcell Dr., open 24 hours a day.

is at the Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre at 262 Len Purcell Dr., open 24 hours a day. Bay Community Support Centre at the Pinecrest Recreation Complex's Barbara Ann Scott Arena, 2250 Torquay Ave., open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

at the Pinecrest Recreation Complex's Barbara Ann Scott Arena, 2250 Torquay Ave., open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cumberland Community Support Centre at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum at 2940 Old Montreal Rd., open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of Gatineau has opened two flood assistance centres where residents can register for help.

Centre communautaire Jean-René-Monette , 89 rue Jean-René-Monette.

, 89 rue Jean-René-Monette. Masson-Angers service centre, 57 chemin Montréal Est.

The Canadian Red Cross has set up a family reunification information line. Residents can call 1-855-797-8875 from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Sandbags

More than one million sandbags have been filled in Ottawa so far. They're available at 25 locations across the city.

There are 12 places in Gatineau where you can get sandbags.

Water concerns

Ottawans who get drinking water from wells should stop using their well if floodwaters have covered it, or if they expect it's been contaminated.

Bottled water and hand sanitizer is available from the fire station at 341 Bayview Dr., between 12 and 7 p.m., or there are water stations at 5201 Canon Smith Dr., 274 Morris Island Dr., and the intersection of Greenland Road and Armitage Avenue, all in the west end.

Residents on the northern end of Churchill Avenue are being asked not to use their water due to strain on the sanitary sewer system.

For areas not mentioned above, check with your municipality for information.