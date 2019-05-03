Skip to Main Content
2019 floods: What you need to know on Friday
Ottawa

2019 floods: What you need to know on Friday

With the Ottawa River at its peak across the capital region, the City of Ottawa is urging stressed-out volunteers to take a much-needed rest this weekend.

Flood waters in the National Capital Region have peaked

Pierre Voisine speaks on the phone as he keeps an eye on his property on the Ottawa River in Clarence-Rockland, Ont. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

With the Ottawa River at its peak across the capital region, the City of Ottawa says it needs fewer volunteers to help out. 

The welcome news came Thursday afternoon, although officials cautioned it could still take some time for the waters to recede

Even before that news, the city was already encouraging stressed-out volunteers to take a much-needed rest so that they don't burn out.

A limited number of volunteers will still be needed today and on the weekend, but it's expected they won't have to add to sandbag piles. 

Water levels

Road closures

How to volunteer

The city has temporarily closed the volunteer centres in the central and eastern areas, leaving only the Dunrobin Community Centre open.

From Friday until Sunday, the city will be accepting a limited number of volunteers there, and will be announcing on social media when enough people have signed up to help.

There are also other ways you can help

A team of young sandbaggers in Constance Bay, Ottawa on April 30, 2019. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

How to donate

The City of Gatineau has opened a donation centre at Les Promenades Gatineau on boulevard Maloney Ouest, and it operates from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It's looking for non-perishable food, cleaning products, personal hygiene products and clean spring and summer clothes.

The Canadian Red Cross is also collecting money for flood victims.

Emergency assistance

The City of Ottawa has opened three emergency community support centres to help those affected by flooding, at the following locations:

  • West Carleton-March Community Support Centre is at the Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre at 262 Len Purcell Dr., open 24 hours a day.  
  • Bay Community Support Centre at the Pinecrest Recreation Complex's Barbara Ann Scott Arena, 2250 Torquay Ave., open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Cumberland Community Support Centre at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum at 2940 Old Montreal Rd., open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of Gatineau has opened two flood assistance centres where residents can register for help. 

  • Centre communautaire Jean-René-Monette, 89 rue Jean-René-Monette.
  • Masson-Angers service centre, 57 chemin Montréal Est.

The Canadian Red Cross has set up a family reunification information line. Residents can call 1-855-797-8875 from 9 a.m. to midnight. 

Sandbags

Water concerns

Ottawans who get drinking water from wells should stop using their well if floodwaters have covered it, or if they expect it's been contaminated.

Bottled water and hand sanitizer is available from the fire station at 341 Bayview Dr., between 12 and 7 p.m., or there are water stations at 5201 Canon Smith Dr., 274 Morris Island Dr., and the intersection of Greenland Road and Armitage Avenue, all in the west end.

Residents on the northern end of Churchill Avenue are being asked not to use their water due to strain on the sanitary sewer system

For areas not mentioned above, check with your municipality for information.

