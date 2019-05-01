Floodwater peaks pressing down on Ottawa-Gatineau

A cresting Ottawa River is testing wills and defences during a cold, rainy Wednesday in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Floodwaters aren't expected to get any higher after today in western Ottawa and Arnprior, Ont.

There's a freezing rain warning for Arnprior as part of an alert for all of Renfrew County, which borders Ottawa to the west, forecasting several hours of freezing rain this afternoon after a morning with snow and ice pellets.

Ottawa-Gatineau and western Quebec are expecting some mix of snow, ice and 15 to 25 millimetres of rain by Thursday morning.

It will fall on areas such as Constance Bay in western Ottawa — where the city asked people living in about 300 homes to leave Tuesday evening over concerns about how close water is getting to electrical systems — and Britannia, where a large earth berm will be tested by today's expected peak.

A fire broke out inside this flooded home on Allbirch Road early Wednesday morning. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

A second home also caught fire in Constance Bay on Allbirch Road. It was called in by a neighbour at about 5:25 a.m. and was under control just after 6 a.m.

Three people still living there were not injured.

In the first fire late Monday night, firefighters couldn't safely get into an evacuated home in a metre and a half of water. They got one ladder truck to it because of access concerns, and brought in a boat for the fire inspector the next morning.

The lone person living in this home on Bayview Drive in Constance Bay had left the morning of the fire on Monday. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

In Gatineau, Que., the city had given out 840 voluntary evacuation notices as of Wednesday morning and had about 1,750 people register as flood victims.

Flooding is still affecting two of the major roads into and out of its downtown, Highway 50 and boulevard Fournier, which has caused major traffic headaches.

The Chaudière Bridge across the Ottawa River is still closed because of the height of the water, and so are three of the Ottawa River ferries because of flooded access roads.

A donation centre is opening at Les Promenades Gatineau mall on boulevard Maloney at 9:30 a.m. today, with the city asking for non-perishable food, hygiene and cleaning products and clothing.