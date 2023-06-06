Wildfire smoke causing cancellations, changes

The poor, dangerous air quality across the Ottawa-Gatineau region means some events have been cancelled or changed.

Wildfires are burning in and around eastern Ontario and western Quebec, causing smog warnings and special weather statements about the smoke.

Ottawa's air quality index was a "very high risk" to people's health Tuesday morning.

It's expected to settle at a high risk level for Belleville, Cornwall, Gatineau, Kingston and Ottawa Tuesday. At that level, at-risk people should reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities and everyone else should consider it.

Because of this, the Upper Canada District School Board, Limestone District School Board and Renfrew County District School Board have cancelled outdoor extracurriculars and will be keeping students inside at recess Tuesday.

The Renfrew County Catholic District School Board is keeping students inside.

The Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario is cancelling outside extracurriculars and activities, along with intense physical activity inside during phys ed. The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est is asking schools to cancel outdoor activities, including keeping recess indoors.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has cancelled a track meet and rescheduled NCSSAA games. It's asking schools to keep students indoors.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board has also cancelled a track meet.

The Ottawa Sport & Social Club and Soccer Outaouais have cancelled all outdoor games Tuesday. The Eastern Ontario District Soccer Association says it has cancelled all games "under its control" and has encouraged its clubs to cancel practices.

Special Olympics Ontario has cancelled bocce, soccer and track competitions today at its school championship in Kingston.

The Ottawa Redblacks have changed Tuesday's practice to an indoor walkthrough.