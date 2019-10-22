Ottawa-Gatineau voters play it safe

Change nibbled around the edges of eastern Ottawa and western Quebec's federal races, but with one exception, the status quo stuck.

The electoral map of Ottawa-Gatineau is the same after yesterday's vote, with one Conservative and 12 Liberals keeping seats in the national capital region.

Only the rural Belleville-area riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington changed from Liberal Mike Bossio to Conservative Derek Sloan.

The region now has 14 Liberal MPs and six Conservatives, who will be heading to West Block to serve in a Liberal minority government.

Fear of federal cuts

Once again, the only blue spot on Ottawa's map is the riding of Carleton, where Conservative incumbent Pierre Poilievre has represented the area since 2004 and won by more votes than 2015 over the second-place Liberals, according to preliminary results.

"Now we have a majority on the opposition side," said Poilievre.

"People are getting by, but they're not getting ahead and they want us to fight for their quality of life."

Pierre Poilievre, the only Conservative MP in Ottawa-Gatineau, held on to his seat in Carleton. (Stu Mills/CBC)

But the Conservative party's promise of a federal hiring freeze, cutting the use of consultants and reducing operation expenses may have had an impact on the election results in Ottawa, where the federal government is the biggest employer.

"People in Ottawa, and certainly Ottawa Centre, remember what it was like under a Harper government, where all these cuts resulted in huge job losses," said Catherine McKenna, the minister of environment and climate change as of dissolution who held her seat in Ottawa Centre.

In Nepean, Conservative Brian St. Louis lost his bid to unseat Liberal incumbent Chandra Arya.

Conservative candidate Brian St. Louis came second in Nepean. (CBC)

St. Louis said if federal workers in Nepean thought the Conservative plan was to cut jobs, there was a "misunderstanding."

"We'd promised to maintain the current staffing levels of the public service," said St. Louis.

"I think we had a pragmatic common-sense plan that was going to protect jobs. I guess some people didn't see it the same way."

Incumbent-less seats hold

In Orléans, the riding remains Liberal with Marie-France Lalonde taking over the job from Andrew Leslie.

In Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, a new face represents the same party as Conservative Eric Duncan replaces the retired Conservative incumbent Guy Lauzon.

Across the river in Gatineau, all four Liberal incumbents are back.

The Bloc Québécois came in second in all but Pontiac, an improved showing — they came fourth in Hull-Aylmer in 2015.

Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes will be sticking with Conservative Michael Barrett, who won the riding in a byelection just 10 months ago after the sudden death of MP Gord Brown.

Longtime Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant will return to her seat as will her Conservative colleague Scott Reid in Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, both first elected as part of the Canadian Alliance in 2000.