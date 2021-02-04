Ontario businesses feeling left out as Quebec prepares to loosen restrictions

As Quebec prepares to loosen some COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday, some business owners in the Ottawa area worry they'll miss out on desperately needed sales unless this province follows suit.

The lockdown in southern Ontario that began Dec. 26 will last until at least Feb. 9, with a provincial stay-at-home order also in effect. Ontario has yet to announce whether the lockdown will be extended.

"We're still in a big limbo as to when we can reopen," said Meryann Jamil, who runs Meryann Spa on Bronson Avenue in Ottawa. "We're losing money. For many months that we're not making money, there's no way of recovering those losses."

Under the changes recently announced by the Quebec government, non-essential businesses, museums and hair salons across that province will be allowed to reopen Feb. 8. The province's 8 p.m. curfew will remain in place.

'If they need it, they need it'

Jamil said she has faith her customers will wait for her business to reopen, but understands that some people may travel across the Ottawa River for services.

"If they need it, they need it," she said.

Andrée Brisson, owner of Salon Andrée-France in Casselman, Ont., said customers keep calling to book appointments, and she has to tell them her business is still closed.

I feel like it's not fair. We're more than ready to serve our people. - Andrée Brisson, Salon Andrée-France

"It makes me feel really sad," she told Radio-Canada. "I feel like it's not fair. We're more than ready to serve our people. We just want to work. We can do this really safely."

In an emailed statement to CBC, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson's office advised residents to continue following the stay-at-home order.

"While the province of Quebec has eased restrictions on certain businesses, Mayor Watson urges Ottawa residents to remain at home in order to avoid another spike of COVID-19 cases in the nation's capital," read the statement.

Next few months key

Nathalie Carrier, executive director of the Vanier BIA, said businesses in her end of the city are also worried about the mismatching health measures between the two provinces.

"Our goal and our hope is that with the support of Mayor Watson, which we have, that the Ford government will actually listen to our pleas that the National Capital Region is one large region," she told Radio-Canada.

Carrier said even businesses that have survived this long into the pandemic could be facing imminent closure unless restrictions are relaxed.

"The next two to three months will really show us what these businesses are made of," Carrier said. "The bills need to be paid, and when those come in, I think that's when we'll see whether businesses, restaurants specifically, will survive this last closure."