Local candidates to face off on CBC Ottawa News at 6

Four local candidates vying for a seat in the House of Commons will make a late pitch to voters live on CBC Thursday.

CBC Ottawa News at 6 is holding a debate starting just after 6 p.m. ET, hosted by Adrian Harewood and Lucy van Oldenbarneveld.

The candidates will be answering questions from the audience that were submitted in the last few days, as well as ones that come in on Twitter and Facebook during the show.

You can watch in the video player in this story, on CBC TV, on CBC Ottawa's Facebook page and on CBC Gem.

It will feature:

Ottawa West–Nepean Green candidate Jean-Luc Cooke.

Gatineau Liberal candidate Steve MacKinnon.

Carleton Conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre.

Ottawa Centre NDP candidate Emilie Taman.

CBC TV's coverage on election night will start at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday and CBC Radio's coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET.

CBC Ottawa will have full digital coverage as the results come in.