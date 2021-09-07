The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Sept. 9

Highlights:

Dose numbers get a boost after news of vaccine passports.

V accine rules change for Ontario teachers, Quebec health-care workers.

Sites of upcoming pop-up clinics include a GO bus, a ribfest and several schools.

More tested, vaccinated international travellers can come to Canada.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been more than 3.3 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

That's about 40,000 doses in the last week, about the same as the previous week.

That pauses weeks of general decline after Ontario announced its intentions for a vaccine passport and Quebec launched theirs Sept. 1. Some eastern Ontario health units reported more doses administered this past week than in previous weeks, others did not.

Provincial picture

Vaccine mandates continue to expand, including for City of Ottawa staff and Quebec health-care workers.

TD Place will no longer accept a recent negative COVID-19 test and you must be fully vaccinated to attend events.

Ontario teachers who don't get vaccinated have to test negative for COVID-19 at least twice per week. School board policies can add to that.

All in a Day 9:25 Health workers facing threats, bullying As anti-vaccine messaging continues to spread, health workers in Ontario say they're dealing with threats and bullying from the public. 9:25

Quebec's vaccine passport has launched for many non-essential activities, with a two-week grace period ending this coming Wednesday.

Ontario's vaccine passport launches Sept. 22.

Eighty-seven per cent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 80 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eighty-four per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, while about 77 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ontario's science table says having more than 85 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated will help avoid an autumn lockdown. The chief medical officer of health wants to get 90 per cent of residents fully vaccinated.

Canada's chief public health officer said she would like to see up to 80 per cent of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated to stunt the fourth wave, but doesn't want the country to stop there. As of Sept. 3 that number was above 76 per cent.

Fully vaccinated, pre-registered and tested travellers from around the world can now visit Canada again.

Ottawa

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first or second dose, has neighbourhood vaccine hubs, and is bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said late last week neighbourhood hubs can help people get their proof of vaccination and they, along with other strategies, have helped areas with lower vaccination rates bring those numbers up.

More than 1.5 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents, including 18,000 doses from Sept. 1 to 7. That was more than the period from Aug. 25 to 31, which was a change in direction from a recent downward trend.

There were also 8,400 first doses given in the past week compared to about 6,000 first doses in the week before that.

Seventy-six per cent of the city's total population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, including 87 per cent of residents 12 and up.

Seventy per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 80 per cent of residents older than 12.

Etches said Thursday the capital was on pace to have 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated by mid-October, but OPH would like to speed that up given the likelihood the fourth wave hits hard in mid-to-late September.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents ranging from age 12 to older than 80. Every age group is above 75 per cent fully vaccinated except for two: ages 18 to 29 and 30 to 39. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

The Outaouais has distributed more than 564,000 doses — combined first and second — among a population of about 386,000.

It continues to list mobile and walk-in clinics online.

Signage at the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival directs visitors to confirm their vaccination status by scanning a QR code. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

It's managing smaller clinics and mobile clinics to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options shared regularly online and on its social feeds.

Upcoming options include Open Farms Harrowsmith on Saturday, the Kingston Ribfest on Sunday and several at area schools.

Stop by the Queen's Athletics and Recreation Centre for your COVID-19 shot aboard the Vaccine Machine!<br>👉September 8 and 9<br>👉11 a.m. to 4 p.m.<br>👉No appointment needed <br>👉Ontario Health Card not needed <a href="https://t.co/Q4xxlBJYrO">pic.twitter.com/Q4xxlBJYrO</a> —@KFLAPH

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had more than 309,000 vaccine doses — combined first and second — given to residents.

Its approximately 3,000 vaccine doses since the last update are about the same as the week before.

The health unit has now given a first dose to about 85 per cent of its population 12 and older, and about 79 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Details for its regular and pop-up vaccine clinics are regularly shared on its website and social media.

About 298,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000. About 84 per cent of residents 12 and older are partially vaccinated, and about 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Its residents have had about 4,000 vaccine doses in the last week compared to about 5,000 in the week before.

WATCH | Advice for the vaccinated in the 4th wave: COVID-19: What do vaccinated people need to know as cases rise? 1:47 As COVID-19 cases increase in much of the country, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Lynora Saxinger discusses what vaccinated people need to be aware of and her biggest concerns going forward. 1:47

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The health unit has given more than 276,000 doses to residents, and 93 per cent of residents 12 and up have at least one dose, while 87 per cent of them have both doses.

The health unit did report fewer doses administered over the past week than the week prior.

The unit is posting walk-up vaccine locations on Twitter and online. Upcoming options include the Perth Legion Thursday and Monday, the North Lanark Community Health Centre Friday and Cardinal arena on Tuesday.

The regular Almonte clinic is in a new location at the Almonte General Hospital.

Hastings Prince Edward

Upcoming clinics include Metrolinx's mobile clinic in a GO bus at Loyalist College Thursday and a pop-up at Rathbun Park in Deseronto on Sunday.

There are regular clinics in Bancroft, Belleville and Picton.

Pearce Samuels, 15, waits to enter a GO bus last month to take his second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (Jessica Ng/CBC)

More than 238,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents. Another 5,200 or so doses have been given at CFB Trenton.

That is an increase of 5,000 doses since last Thursday. The previous week saw just 3,000 doses.

Eighty-four per cent of the local population 12 and older has now had a first dose. Seventy-five per cent are fully vaccinated.

Renfrew County

The health unit regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online.

There's a pop-up drive-thru clinic at the Petawawa Civic Centre Friday afternoon and walk-in clinics Thursday in Deep River and Saturday in Barry's Bay.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Vaccine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19Vaccine</a> clinics are taking place across RCD next week! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IGotTheShot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IGotTheShot</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VaccinesWork?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VaccinesWork</a><br><br>Being fully vaccinated provides the best protection for you, your loved ones and those who are unable to get the shot. <br><br>For upcoming pop-up clinics: <br> 👉 <a href="https://t.co/OhXjNCoGlm">https://t.co/OhXjNCoGlm</a> 👈 <a href="https://t.co/kxVScgfIFv">pic.twitter.com/kxVScgfIFv</a> —@RCDHealthUnit

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed about 145,500 doses. That includes a slight uptick over the past week compared to the week prior.

About 84 per cent of its eligible population, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.