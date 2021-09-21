The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Sept. 23

Signs for a voting station and COVID-19 vaccine clinic sit side-by-side in Kingston on Monday, election day. (Lars Hagberg/Reuters)

Ontario's vaccine passport has launched.

Pfizer-BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is safe, protective in kids age 5-11.

The U.S. will require air travellers to be fully vaccinated starting in November.

Sites of upcoming pop-up clinics include a few plazas and community halls.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been more than 3.4 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

That's about 35,000 doses in the last week, roughly the same as the previous week.

Provincial picture

Ontario's vaccine passport is now in place for many activities and services.

A re-elected Justin Trudeau ran on pandemic promises that included mandatory vaccines for federal public servants and protections for businesses targeted by anti-vaxxers and anti-lockdown activists.

The United States continues to ban non-essential land travel to Canada and as of early November, the country will require air travellers from foreign countries to be fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19.

Quebec is dealing with younger, unvaccinated people filling hospitals and a shortage of health-care workers even before an Oct. 15 rule change would suspend those workers who are unvaccinated.

A plan for the shortage is expected on Thursday.

Calls for government action to address nursing shortages 2:03 Nursing shortages are having an impact on health-care delivery across Canada, but nowhere is that more apparent than in Quebec where at least 4,000 nurses are needed. Unions are demanding governments do more to address the shortages including more support and financial incentives. 2:03

Eighty-eight per cent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eighty-five per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, while about 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ontario's science table says having more than 85 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated will help avoid an autumn lockdown. The chief medical officer of health wants to eventually get 90 per cent of all residents fully vaccinated.

As for that eligibility, Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday their COVID-19 vaccine is safe and protective in kids aged five to 11, and they plan to ask for authorization to give it to children in that age range as soon as possible.

COVID-19 vaccines, by the way, are now going by brand names instead of manufacturer names.

Pfizer-BioNTech says its COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective in kids aged 5-11 3:55 Pfizer and BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in five- to 11-year-olds. They plan to seek approval to use the vaccine in children in that age range in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere as soon as possible. 3:55

Ottawa

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Monday she is hopeful a high immunization rate for vulnerable residents will keep the city from seeing the large rises in serious illness of previous pandemic waves, adding the situation is currently manageable for city hospitals.

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first or second dose, has neighbourhood vaccine hubs, and is bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

There are pop-up clinics in the ByWard Market Square Thursday afternoon and St. Laurent mall on Friday.

More than 1.5 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents.

Seventy-seven per cent of the city's total population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, including 88 per cent of residents 12 and up.

Seventy-two per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 82 per cent of residents older than 12.

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told reporters Wednesday as training camp gets underway all players and staff are fully vaccinated.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents ranging from age 12 to older than 80. Every age group is at or above 80 per cent fully vaccinated except for two: ages 18 to 29 and 30 to 39. Both got slightly closer to that mark in the last week. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

Western Quebec health authority CISSSO is making changes to its vaccine clinic locations and hours in the coming days as a result of reduced demand.

It continues to list recurring, mobile and pop-up clinics online. There are pop-ups in Cantley Thursday and at Thurso city hall on Saturday.

The Outaouais has distributed nearly 578,000 doses — combined first, second and third — among a population of about 386,000.

As of its last update Sept. 14, about 73 per cent of its total population had at least one vaccine dose and about 68 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Morning 6:07 Ottawa businesses start asking for vaccination proof today Wellington West BIA executive director Dennis Van Staalduinen say his members are ready to make yet another pandemic-era pivot and start screening customers today for proof of vaccination if it means they can prevent another lockdown. 6:07

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

It's managing smaller clinics and mobile clinics to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options shared regularly online and on its social feeds.

Upcoming options include a Kingston Humane Society event Saturday in Kingston's City Park and the Ompah Community Centre on Tuesday.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had more than 316,000 vaccine doses — combined first, second and third — given to residents.

The health unit has now given a first dose to about 87 per cent of its population 12 and older, and about 81 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Details for its regular and pop-up vaccine clinics are regularly shared on its website and social media.

More than 306,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000. About 87 per cent of residents 12 and older are partially vaccinated, and about 80 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The health unit has given nearly 282,000 doses to residents, and 94 per cent of residents 12 and up have at least one dose, while 89 per cent of them have both doses.

The unit is posting walk-up vaccine locations on Twitter and online. Upcoming options include Prescott's Leo Boivin Community Centre Thursday, the Athens Fire Hall Friday and Beckwith's Brunton Community Hall on Monday.

Hastings Prince Edward

Upcoming clinics include the Stirling Fire Hall Thursday afternoon and Belleville's Rossmore Plaza Square Friday afternoon.

There are regular clinics in Bancroft, Belleville and Picton.

BEEP BEEP! The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOVAXX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOVAXX</a> bus🚍is on its way. <br><br>Still need your 1st or 2nd dose of a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> vaccine 💉? The mobile vaccine bus will be at JBS Foods on Thursday Sept 23rd from 9am to 7pm.<br><br>No appointment needed. <a href="https://t.co/fp2L4U9Qe6">https://t.co/fp2L4U9Qe6</a> <a href="https://t.co/VfbU4nRawf">pic.twitter.com/VfbU4nRawf</a> —@HPEPublicHealth

About 245,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents. Another 5,200 or so doses have been given at CFB Trenton.

Eighty-six per cent of the local population 12 and older has now had a first dose. Seventy-eight per cent are fully vaccinated.

Renfrew County

The health unit regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online.

There are pop-up clinics in Arnprior, Barry's Bay and Deep River Thursday and the Beachburg Arena Friday. The Arnprior and Beachburg clinics offer drive-thru options.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed about 148,000 doses.

About 85 per cent of its eligible population, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 80 per cent are fully vaccinated.