The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Sept. 16

Highlights:

Quebec's vaccine passport is in full effect; Ontario's starts next week .

. Ontario expands third dose eligibility to more high-risk people.

V accine rules were announced for Ottawa Senators games, Ottawa city council.

Sites of upcoming pop-up clinics include arenas, a curling club and a pub.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been more than 3.4 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

That's about 35,000 doses in the last week, fewer than the week before and its post-vaccine passport bump.

Provincial picture

The two-week grace period is over for Quebec's vaccine passport, which controls access to many non-essential activities.

Ontario's vaccine passport launches next Wednesday, Sept. 22. Officials have shared more information on how it will work and given some non-medical exemptions.

Vaccine mandates continue to expand, including for Ottawa city councillors and fans at Ottawa Senators games.

A small, vocal group of people upset about vaccine mandates, who often express mistrust in science and authority, have threatened and harassed others and in turn, created a backlash boomerang.

More Ontarians with high-risk medical conditions, such as a solid tumor or receiving certain immunosuppresive therapies, are now eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Eighty-eight per cent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eighty-five per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, while about 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The latest Canadian data shows from late July to late August — while the more-contagious delta variant was circulating widely — unvaccinated individuals were 36 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated.

Ontario's science table says having more than 85 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated will help avoid an autumn lockdown.

The chief medical officer of health wants to eventually get 90 per cent of residents fully vaccinated.

Ottawa

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first or second dose, has neighbourhood vaccine hubs, and is bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

There are pop-up clinics at the Richcraft Sensplex in Beacon Hill Thursday afternoon, the Richcraft office on Riverside South's Brian Good Avenue Friday, and Finnigan's Pub on Montreal Road on Saturday.

Carleton University and the University of Ottawa are running regular clinics on campus to go along with their vaccination policies.

More than 1.5 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents.

Seventy-six per cent of the city's total population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, including 87 per cent of residents 12 and up.

Seventy-one per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 81 per cent of residents older than 12.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents ranging from age 12 to older than 80. Every age group is above 75 per cent fully vaccinated except for two: ages 18 to 29 and 30 to 39. Both got closer to that mark in the last week. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

The Outaouais has distributed more than 573,000 doses — combined first, second and third — among a population of about 386,000.

About 73 per cent of its total population have at least one vaccine dose and about 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.

It continues to list recurring, mobile and pop-up clinics online.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

It's managing smaller clinics and mobile clinics to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options shared regularly online and on its social feeds.

Upcoming options include the Barrie Community Hall in Cloyne Friday, Sharbot Lake's Granite Ridge Education Centre on Tuesday, and the Snow Road Station Fire Hall in North Frontenac on Wednesday.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had more than 312,000 vaccine doses — combined first, second and third — given to residents.

The health unit has now given a first dose to about 86 per cent of its population 12 and older, and just under 80 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Details for its regular and pop-up vaccine clinics are regularly shared on its website and social media.

Le Village BIA is hosting one at 330 Montreal Rd. on Friday.

More than 302,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000. About 86 per cent of residents 12 and older are partially vaccinated, and about 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The health unit has given nearly 279,000 doses to residents, and 93 per cent of residents 12 and up have at least one dose, while 88 per cent of them have both doses.

Like the ‘Little Engine That Could’ – we are getting there. 93.2% of LGL residents 12+ have one dose and 87.7% have both. The best way to protect yourself and your community is to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GetVaxxed?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GetVaxxed</a>. Full weekly update and vax stats dashboard available here: <a href="https://t.co/FJm5Dahfxy">https://t.co/FJm5Dahfxy</a> <a href="https://t.co/5l6YHbdSwC">pic.twitter.com/5l6YHbdSwC</a> —@LGLHealthUnit

The unit is posting walk-up vaccine locations on Twitter and online. Upcoming options include the Carleton Place Arena Thursday, the Gananoque Curling Club Friday and the Elgin Lions Hall Wednesday.

Hastings Prince Edward

Upcoming clinics include a Wellington Park clinic on Sunday.

There are regular clinics in Bancroft, Belleville and Picton and school-based clinics (not for the general public) at Centennial Secondary School in Belleville and Prince Edward Collegiate Institute in Picton Thursday.

About 242,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents. Another 5,200 or so doses have been given at CFB Trenton.

Eighty-five per cent of the local population 12 and older has now had a first dose. Seventy-six per cent are fully vaccinated.

Renfrew County

The health unit regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online.

There's a walk-in clinic at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in Barry's Bay Thursday, as well as drive-thru vaccine clinics at the Calabogie Community Hall on Friday afternoon, and the Palmer Rapids arena and community centre Tuesday afternoon.

Looking to get your first or second dose <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Vaccine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19Vaccine</a>?<br>Visit <a href="https://t.co/vcfInYx0vv">https://t.co/vcfInYx0vv</a> to find participating pharmacies near you. <br><br>Please note that the availability of vaccines is based on vaccine supply. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VaccinesWork?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VaccinesWork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeThatCOVID?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeThatCOVID</a> <a href="https://t.co/psNmKBmW5J">pic.twitter.com/psNmKBmW5J</a> —@RCDHealthUnit

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed about 145,500 doses as of Sept. 6.

About 84 per cent of its eligible population, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In its newsletter late last week, Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation said 88 per cent of its eligible population is fully vaccinated.