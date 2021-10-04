The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Oct. 7

Highlights:

Federal workers and many domestic travellers must be fully vaccinated by month's end.

Health Canada is looking at its first application for a vaccine for younger children.

Ontario long-term care staff must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15.

Some local health units have tightened vaccine rules for indoor sports.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been more than 3.5 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

That's about 35,000 doses in the last week. That weekly number has been stable since the end of August.

Provincial picture

The new federal vaccine policy will require public servants to get both COVID-19 shots by month's end or be forced into an unpaid leave of absence. All would-be travellers must also be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30 to board a plane, train or marine vessel.

Pfizer-BioNTech have submitted their preliminary trial data to Health Canada for a COVID-19 shot for kids aged five to 11.

WATCH | COVID-19 and children under 12:

COVID-19 transmission among kids, hopes for the vaccine 1:19 Ian Hanomansing speaks with pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Fatima Kakkar about the rise in COVID-19 transmission among kids, and when children aged five to 11 can expect to get vaccinated. 1:19

Ontario has removed the option for unvaccinated long-term care workers to be regularly tested, requiring them to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15. Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips said the move is needed to raise staff vaccination rates.

Eighty-nine per cent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 85 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eighty-seven per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, while about 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health has said he wants to eventually get 90 per cent of all residents fully vaccinated.

Ottawa

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first, second or third dose, has neighbourhood vaccine hubs, and is bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

There are three pop-ups Thursday at the Westcliffe Community Centre in Bells Corners, the CollabSpace near West Hunt Club and Merivale roads in Nepean, and Collège Catholique Franco Ouest.

Nearly 1.6 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents.

Of the city's total population of just over one million, 78 per cent of residents have had at least one dose, including 89 per cent of residents born in 2009 or earlier.

Seventy-three per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 84 per cent of eligible residents.

As of Sept. 28, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said more than 90 per cent of its approximately 12,000 staff members are fully vaccinated. Board employees must have two doses by Nov. 15, according to its vaccine policy.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents born in 2009 or earlier. Every age demographic is at or above 85 per cent fully vaccinated except for two: 18 to 29 and 30 to 39. Both got slightly closer to that mark in the last week. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

Western Quebec health authority CISSSO continues to list recurring, mobile and pop-up clinics online. The province is also bringing mobile clinics to construction sites.

The Outaouais has distributed more than 587,000 doses — combined first, second and third — among a population of about 386,000.

WATCH | What enforcing vaccine rules has been like:

Business owners on what’s it’s been like with vaccine passports 6:57 Ian Hanomansing talks to three business owners from across Canada about their experiences with the implementation of a vaccine passport. 6:57

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

A new vaccine policy for organized indoor sports requires eligible coaches, officials and volunteers show proof of vaccination, which goes further than the province's rules.

It's managing smaller clinics and mobile clinics to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options shared regularly online and on its social feeds.

A mobile clinic is coming to Trinity Presbyterian Church in Amherstview Thursday.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had more than 323,000 vaccine doses — combined first, second and third — given to residents.

The health unit has now given a first dose to about 88 per cent of its population 12 and older, and about 83 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

This health unit also has a new vaccine policy for organized indoor sports.

More than 317,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000. About 89 per cent of residents 12 and older are partially vaccinated, and about 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.

That leaves about 2,000 more people to get a first dose and reach 90 per cent.

The COVID-19 test positivity is much higher in the Cornwall and Hawkesbury areas, and that's where a smaller percentage of people are vaccinated, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said on Monday.

Both have neighbourhoods where the first dose percentage for eligible residents has yet to reach 80 per cent.

On the other side of the coin, about 95 per cent of eligible Rockland residents have at least one dose and its test positivity rate was at 0.5 per cent.

WATCH | The local vaccine update starts around 8:30:

Details for its regular and pop-up vaccine clinics are regularly shared on its website and social media. There's also a clinic Wednesday at Akwesasne's Kanonhkwa'tsheri:io Health Facility

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The health unit has given more than 290,000 doses to residents, seeing 97 per cent of its eligible population with at least one dose and 91 per cent of those residents have at least two doses

The unit is posting walk-up vaccine locations on Twitter and online. Upcoming options include the ConnectWell Community Health Centre in Lanark Friday and the health unit's Brockville office on Sunday.

Laminating your proof of vaccination is OK as long as it remains readable. *Note – don’t try to laminate the small print-out you received at our vax clinics as it’s heat sensitive paper and may turn black. Photocopy it first or print your own copy if laminating. <a href="https://t.co/PO7vu98jTf">pic.twitter.com/PO7vu98jTf</a> —@LGLHealthUnit

Hastings Prince Edward

Like the health units above, HPE is also requiring proof of vaccination for organized indoor sports.

Upcoming clinics include the GO-Vax bus stop at Loyalist College and a mobile site at Belleville's OATC clinic Thursday.

There are regular clinics in Bancroft, Belleville and Picton

More than 251,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents. Another 5,200 or so doses have been given at CFB Trenton.

Eighty-eight per cent of the local population 12 and older has now had a first dose. Eighty per cent are fully vaccinated.

Renfrew County

The health unit regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online. There are walk-in clinics in Arnprior, Barry's Bay and Deep River on Thursday and Cobden Friday.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed about 151,000 doses as of its last update Sept. 27.

About 86 per cent of its eligible population, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.