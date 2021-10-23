The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Oct. 28

Highlights:

Ontario shares its plan to lift pandemic restrictions over five months.

New rules for federal public servants, domestic travellers are about to kick in.

Federal updates on dose supply for children, international proof of vaccination.

People who had an allergic reaction to their first dose can safely get a second.

Local officials focus on needle fears, hesitancy among pregnant people.

There have been more than 3.5 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

That's about 20,000 doses in the last week, down slightly from the week before.

Provincial picture

Ontario has released a plan to slowly roll back public health measures as its situation improves.

That started Monday with capacity limits lifting in more places covered by its vaccine passport, with the next step in mid-November and the last one planned for the end of March.

Vaccine rules for federal public servants and many domestic travellers start Saturday. Ottawa police have also released their vaccine policies, while Quebec school staff won't have to be vaccinated.

Ninety per cent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 86 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eighty-eight per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, while about 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The prime minister said late last week Pfizer is sending enough vaccine doses to allow all children aged five to 11 to get a first dose shortly after Health Canada approves it for that age group.

Justin Trudeau also said he is confident other countries will accept provincial and territorial proof-of-vaccination records.

On those rare occasions that people have allergic reactions to their first COVID-19 shot, Canada's vaccine advisory committee now says it's safe to get a second dose.

While reports of waning immunity may sound concerning, scientists explain that initial decrease in antibody levels may also be necessary in the fight against COVID-19 as it helps fine-tune the immune system's plan of attack.

Ottawa

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first, second or third dose, has neighbourhood vaccine hubs, and is bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

There is a pop-up at the Bells Corners FreshCo Thursday.

Four free group therapy sessions will be offered to anyone with a fear of needles next month at the University of Ottawa.

More than 1.6 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents.

Of the city's total population of just over one million, 79 per cent of residents have had at least one dose, including 90 per cent of residents born in 2009 or earlier.

Seventy-five per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 86 per cent of eligible residents.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents born in 2009 or earlier. Every age demographic is at least around 90 per cent fully vaccinated except for two: 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, each closer to 75 per cent. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

CISSSO continues to list recurring, mobile and pop-up clinics online.

The Outaouais has distributed about 600,000 doses — combined first, second and third — among a population of about 386,000.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

It's managing smaller clinics and mobile clinics to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options shared regularly online and on its social feeds.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had more than 330,000 vaccine doses — combined first, second and third — given to residents.

The health unit has now given a first dose to about 89 per cent of its population 12 and older, and about 85 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

More than 327,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000. About 91 per cent of residents 12 and older are partially vaccinated, and about 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Details for its regular and pop-up vaccine clinics are regularly shared on its website and social media. There's a clinic Saturday at its Casselman office.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The health unit has given nearly 298,000 doses to residents, seeing 98 per cent of its eligible population with at least one dose and about 94 per cent of those residents have at least two doses.

Though that has been the best rate in the province, it still wants improvement. It says just over half of pregnant people in its area are fully vaccinated even though real-world evidence shows the shot is safe when expecting.

Other local health units have shared a similar message.

The unit is posting walk-up vaccine locations on Twitter and online. Upcoming options include Friday at the Brockville YMCA and Sunday at the health unit's Brockville office.

Hastings Prince Edward

There are regular clinics in Bancroft, Belleville and Picton. It lists community clinics on its website, such as at the Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Madoc on Thursday.

About 258,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents. Another 5,200 or so doses have been given at CFB Trenton.

Eighty-nine per cent of the local population 12 and older has now had a first dose. Eighty-three per cent are fully vaccinated.

Renfrew County

The health unit regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online. There are clinics in Barry's Bay Thursday and Saturday, as well as one by appointment only at the health unit's Pembroke office Thursday afternoon.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed about 155,000 doses as of its last update Oct. 18.

About 88 per cent of its eligible population, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.