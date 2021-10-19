The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Oct. 21

Highlights:

Updates to Ontario and Quebec's proof-of-vaccination systems.

More details on the reopening of the U.S. land border.

Another step toward approval of a vaccine for children age five to 11.

Ottawa hits some major vaccination milestones.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been more than 3.5 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

That's about 25,000 doses in the last week, slightly fewer than the previous weekly count.

Provincial picture

Ontario's proof-of-vaccination QR codes can be used starting Friday. People can still give paper or PDF proof, but the QR codes and provincial app used to check them are meant to be more efficient.

Quebec has a new vaccination record specifically designed for use out of the province.

Proof of vaccination is now required for visitors to many health-care facilities in Quebec. While its unvaccinated health-care workers aren't yet suspended without pay, they are losing their pandemic bonuses.

Most members of Parliament — and anyone else entering the House of Commons — will have to be fully vaccinated when Parliament returns on Nov. 22.

Ninety per cent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 86 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eighty-eight per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, while about 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Quebec is allowing bars and restaurants to reach full capacity under its vaccine passport and halving the two-metre distance rule as of Nov. 1.

One week later, the United States land border with Canada reopens to non-essential travel for the fully vaccinated, including those with mixed doses.

WATCH | The upcoming U.S. border rules:

Travellers with mixed vaccine doses to be accepted in U.S. 3:15 CBC News explains the United States' new stance on travellers with mixed vaccine doses. The country will now accept Canadians with mixed vaccines, including AstraZeneca, when the new rules begin on Nov. 8. 3:15

After submitting its trial data, Pfizer has officially asked Health Canada to approve its vaccine for children age five to 11.

Ontario's health minister says the province will be ready to go when the first such vaccine is available.

WATCH | What expanded eligibility may look like:

COVID-19 vaccines for kids could face hurdles after approval 3:38 Health Canada is reviewing data for the first COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, but even if it’s approved, the hurdles could include vaccine supply, distribution and getting some parents on board. 3:38

Ottawa

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first, second or third dose, has neighbourhood vaccine hubs, and is bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

There are pop-ups Friday afternoon at the Banff-Ledbury Pavilion and Saturday at Communauté Catholique Congolaise Bondeko d'Ottawa-Gatineau in Vanier.

More than 1.6 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents.

Of the city's total population of just over one million, 78 per cent of residents have had at least one dose, including 90 per cent of residents born in 2009 or earlier.

Seventy-five per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 86 per cent of eligible residents.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents born in 2009 or earlier. Every age demographic is above 85 per cent fully vaccinated except for two: 18 to 29 and 30 to 39. Both moved slightly closer to that mark in the last week. (Ottawa Public Health)

An infectious disease specialist said this high level of vaccination will begin to reflect in a declining number of new cases — even among people who don't have the vaccine.

Western Quebec

CISSSO continues to list recurring, mobile and pop-up clinics online.

The Outaouais has distributed more than 596,000 doses — combined first, second and third — among a population of about 386,000.

All in a Day 8:57 How to talk about COVID-19 breakthrough cases Cardiologist and epidemiologist Dr. Christopher Labos talks to us about how to talk about COVID-19 breakthrough cases and possible side effects from taking the COVID-19 vaccines in a way that doesn't contribute to vaccine hesitancy. 8:57

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

It's managing smaller clinics and mobile clinics to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options shared regularly online and on its social feeds.

A mobile clinic is coming to the Addington Highlands Community Centre in Denbigh Thursday afternoon.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had more than 328,000 vaccine doses — combined first, second and third — given to residents.

The health unit has now given a first dose to about 89 per cent of its population 12 and older, and about 85 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

WATCH | What it means when a health unit is around 90% vaccinated:

Ottawa reaches 90 per cent of residents with first dose, offering hope for herd immunity 1:01 Dr. Gerald Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queen's University, said Ottawa’s high rate of vaccination means case numbers should decline, even among those who aren’t vaccinated. 1:01

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

About 324,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000. About 90 per cent of residents 12 and older are partially vaccinated, and about 86 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Details for its regular and pop-up vaccine clinics are regularly shared on its website and social media. There are clinics Thursday at Cornwall's Benson Centre and Friday at Rockland's Jean-Marc Lalonde Arena.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The health unit has given nearly 296,000 doses to residents, seeing 97 per cent of its eligible population with at least one dose and about 94 per cent of those residents have at least two doses.

The unit is posting walk-up vaccine locations on Twitter and online. Upcoming options include Prescott's Leo Boivin Arena Thursday and the Christian Reformed Church in Athens Friday.

It's making sure people saw the updated guidance they don't have to space out flu and COVID-19 shots.

WATCH | Hospital workers in Ottawa area mostly vaccinated against COVID-19:

Majority of Ottawa-area hospital staff fully vaccinated as deadline arrives 0:55 Dr. Alan Drummond, an emergency room physician at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital, says health care providers have an obligation to get vaccinated in order to keep patients safe — and those unwilling to do so should find other careers. 0:55

Hastings Prince Edward

There are regular clinics in Bancroft, Belleville and Picton. It lists community clinics on its website.

About 256,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents. Another 5,200 or so doses have been given at CFB Trenton.

Eighty-nine per cent of the local population 12 and older has now had a first dose. Eighty-two per cent are fully vaccinated.

When ready, the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte say their clinic for kids age five to 11 will operate out of the Mohawk Community Centre.

Renfrew County

The health unit regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online. There are clinics in Arnprior and Deep River Thursday.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed about 154,000 doses as of its last update Oct. 12.

About 87 per cent of its eligible population, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.