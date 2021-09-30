The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Oct. 1

Highlights:

Quebec recommends a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for care home residents.

A vaccine mandate is coming for domestic travel, federal public servants.

Ontario's proof-of-vaccination system will likely be in place through the winter.

That province recommends people age 18 to 24 get the Pfizer vaccine.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been more than 3.4 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

That's about 30,000 doses in the last week.

Provincial picture

Quebec recommends a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after six months for people living in long-term care facilities (CHSLDs), private seniors' homes (RPAs) and family-type residential resources (RI-RTF).

Canada's national vaccine task force has made a similar recommendation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed his re-elected government will move forward with a vaccine mandate for federal public servants and for eligible air and rail travellers.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health said its new proof-of-vaccination system will be in place until at least spring as the province raised capacity limits in some places where it's now required.

Dr. Kieran Moore says he recommends people age 18 to 24 get Pfizer-BioNTech (also now known as Comirnaty) vaccines instead of Moderna/Spikevax because of an increase in cases of a rare heart condition.

People unhappy with the new rules berated and threatened restaurant staff in its first days. Restaurants Canada hopes anger will die down like it did after mask rules first began.

WATCH | A tantrum on tape in Perth:

Customer berates owner of Perth, Ont., coffee shop over proof-of-vaccination requirement 0:44 Video from a security camera at Café Bean in Perth, Ont., shows a customer berating the owner of the business after being asked for proof that he was fully vaccinated. CBC News has blurred the face of the customer because he has not been identified. 0:44

Vaccine mandates have come for some hospital visitors and The Nation municipality staff. Kingston's hospital network had suspended 136 employees as of last Friday for not following its vaccine rules.

Quebec could suspend about 15,000 health-care workers on Oct. 15 for not being fully vaccinated. It's warning people to make sure they download the right proof-of-vaccination app.

Eighty-eight per cent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 84 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eighty-six per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, while about 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health has said he wants to eventually get 90 per cent of all residents fully vaccinated.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have submitted data to U.S. regulators on the effectiveness of their COVID-19 vaccine in children age five to 11.

It hasn't yet made a similar filing with Health Canada, which could mean pediatric doses won't be available north of the border until the end of 2021 at the earliest.

Ottawa

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first or second dose, has neighbourhood vaccine hubs, and is bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

More than 1.5 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents.

Seventy-seven per cent of the city's total population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, including 88 per cent of residents born in 2009 or earlier.

Seventy-three per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 83 per cent of residents 12 and older.

The University of Ottawa's president said last week about 91 per cent of its students and staff were fully vaccinated. Its deadline to be fully vaccinated is also Oct. 15.

OPH said it's preparing to vaccinate children ages five to 11 whenever it's approved. There are more than 77,000 children in that age group in Ottawa.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents born in 2009 or earlier. Every age demographic is around or above 85 per cent fully vaccinated except for two: 18 to 29 and 30 to 39. Both got slightly closer to that mark in the last week. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

Western Quebec health authority CISSSO continues to list recurring, mobile and pop-up clinics online. There are pop-ups in Hull Friday and Buckingham Monday.

The Outaouais has distributed more than 583,000 doses — combined first, second and third — among a population of about 386,000.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

It's managing smaller clinics and mobile clinics to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options shared regularly online and on its social feeds.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had about 320,000 vaccine doses — combined first, second and third — given to residents.

The health unit has now given a first dose to about 87 per cent of its population 12 and older, and about 82 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

WATCH | A historic look at public health rules:

Vaccines, seatbelts, no smoking: A look at how public health measures provoke strong public responses 4:10 When wearing seat belts became mandatory, there was pushback from the public. Similarly, when smoking laws came into effect, restaurants and other indoor public venues had to change policies. CBC's Talia Ricci reports on the public reaction seen with the induction of new COVID-19 regulations. 4:10

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

About 310,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000. About 88 per cent of residents 12 and older are partially vaccinated, and about 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.

This week Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said Cornwall's rates are lower, with just over two-thirds of residents fully vaccinated in some areas.

Details for its regular and pop-up vaccine clinics are regularly shared on its website and social media.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The health unit has given nearly 286,000 doses to residents, and 90 per cent of residents 12 and up have at least two doses, making it the first unit in the province to reach that number.

The unit is posting walk-up vaccine locations on Twitter and online. Upcoming options include the Smiths Falls Giant Tiger on Sunday.

It's also bringing back its pandemic call centre because of increased demand for help with getting both a vaccine and a vaccine receipt.

Hastings Prince Edward

Upcoming clinics include the Batawa Community Centre Friday afternoon, Trenton Military Family Resource Centre Monday morning and Tweed Park Wednesday afternoon.

There are regular clinics in Bancroft, Belleville and Picton.

Nearly 250,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents. Another 5,200 or so doses have been given at CFB Trenton.

Eighty-seven per cent of the local population 12 and older has now had a first dose. Seventy-nine per cent are fully vaccinated.

Renfrew County

The health unit regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online. There are pop-up clinics in Eganville Friday and Barry's Bay Saturday.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed about 151,000 doses.

About 86 per cent of its eligible population, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 81 per cent are fully vaccinated.