The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Nov. 4

Highlights:

Ontario is significantly expanding its third vaccine dose plans.

International travel rules are changing early this month.

Ottawa and Quebec share plans to vaccinate children as young as five.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been more than 3.6 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

That's about 25,000 doses in the last week — roughly the same as the week before that, but now including most local health units adding information about third doses.

Provincial picture

Ontario is expanding its third dose eligibility, with some groups eligible to book on Saturday and all residents eventually eligible next year. Two doses will still be enough to be considered fully vaccinated.

Quebec hasn't made changes yet to its third dose strategy.

WATCH | What the national task force recommended:

NACI expands recommendations for booster shots 3:20 The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has expanded recommendations for who should get a COVID-19 booster shot to include all seniors over the age of 80, Indigenous adults and some front-line health-care workers. Plus, is Canada falling behind by not giving booster shots to all adults? 3:20

Ontario will not require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend school.

Quebec's bars and restaurants are allowed to reach full capacity under the vaccine passport and a one-metre distancing rule. Normal operating hours will also be allowed.

The improving situation there has led the province to announce more changes for Nov. 15 in places such as schools, bars, gyms and ski hills.

It's another government getting its ducks in a row for when the eligible vaccine age is lowered.

Ninety-one per cent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 88 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eighty-eight per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, while about 85 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Travellers must be vaccinated to board a plane, train or marine vessel in Canada. Partially vaccinated travellers can show proof of a valid COVID-19 molecular test until Nov. 29.

Fully vaccinated travellers entering the United States by land from Canada will not need to present a negative COVID-19 test when the border reopens Monday.

Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health has shared its plans for a "rapid push" to vaccinate kids as young as five when a vaccine is approved for them, including an online hub for parents.

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first, second or third dose, has neighbourhood vaccine hubs, and is bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

Our neighbourhood vaccination hubs & mobile clinics have administered 10 000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines!<br><br>We would need a 20-tweet thread to thank every partner, resident & community member involved, but we'd like to say a HUGE thank you to everyone for making this possible. <a href="https://t.co/ncvLaNWTII">pic.twitter.com/ncvLaNWTII</a> —@OttawaHealth

More than 1.6 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents.

Of the city's total population of just over one million, 79 per cent of residents have had at least one dose, including 90 per cent of residents born in 2009 or earlier.

Seventy-six per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 87 per cent of eligible residents.

The city has extended its staff vaccination deadline to Nov. 15, saying the extra time will help encourage people who have been hesitant.

The need to have resources at COVID-19 vaccine clinics means a different flu vaccine strategy this year.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents born in 2009 or earlier. Every age demographic is at least around 90 per cent fully vaccinated except for two: 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, each closer to 75 per cent. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

CISSSO continues to list recurring, mobile and pop-up clinics online.

The Outaouais has distributed about 604,000 doses — combined first, second and third — among a population of about 386,000.

Ottawa Morning 8:22 Religious exemptions for federal public servants? Documents say managers will decide The federal government is advising managers they can use their own discretion when determining whether an employee is exempt from getting the COVID-19 vaccine because of their religious beliefs 8:22

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

It's managing smaller clinics and mobile clinics to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options shared regularly online and on its social feeds.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had more than 334,000 vaccine doses — combined first, second and third — given to residents.

More than 2,500 residents have had a third dose.

The health unit has now given a first dose to just under 90 per cent of its population 12 and older, and about 86 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

More than 330,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000, including about 3,500 third doses.

About 91 per cent of residents 12 and older are partially vaccinated, and about 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Details for its regular and pop-up vaccine clinics are regularly shared on its website and social media.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The health unit has given nearly 300,000 doses to residents, which now includes about 2,700 third doses.

It is seeing 98 per cent of its eligible population with at least one dose and about 95 per cent of those residents have at least two doses.

The unit is posting walk-up vaccine locations on Twitter and online. Upcoming options include the ConnectWell Community Health Centre in Lanark on Friday and the Almonte General Hospital on Saturday.

Hastings Prince Edward

There are regular clinics in Bancroft (which are appointment-only), Belleville and Picton. It lists community clinics on its website.

More than 262,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents, including more than 2,600 third doses.

Ninety per cent of the local population 12 and older at least has a first dose. Eighty-four per cent are fully vaccinated.

Renfrew County

The health unit regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online. There are clinics Thursday by appointment only in Deep River and for walk-ins in Barry's Bay.

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed more than 157,000 doses.

About 89 per cent of its eligible population, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 85 per cent are fully vaccinated.

WATCH | Ontario ski hills look forward to opening at full capacity: