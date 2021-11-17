The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Nov. 18

Highlights:

Updates on two potential COVID-19 vaccines for younger children.

National museums in Ottawa-Gatineau will soon require proof of vaccination.

Quebec has started allowing more people to book a third vaccine dose.

Many government rules for unvaccinated staff changed this week.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been more than 3.6 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

That's about 20,000 doses in the last week, roughly the same as the week before.

Provincial picture

People age 75 and over in Quebec can now book an appointment for their third COVID-19 vaccine dose. People age 70 to 74 can book this coming Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Monday was the deadline for Ottawa municipal workers and Quebec health-care workers to be fully vaccinated; 96 per cent of Ottawa's workers were, according to the city, meaning about 600 were placed on leave.

Ontario long-term care workers must have at least their first dose and most federal public servants who are not fully vaccinated can be put on unpaid leave.

Ninety-one per cent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eighty-nine per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, while about 86 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Canada's review of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 to 11 should be completed by around Nov. 26, Health Canada's chief medical adviser said last week.

Moderna has asked Health Canada to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for children six to 11 years of age.

This week, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said health units will soon share more plans for when a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for younger children, including pre-registration.

Ottawa

National museums such as the war, nature and science museums and National Gallery of Canada will require visitors prove they're fully vaccinated as of Dec. 1. Currently, this proof is only needed for eating areas of some museums.

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first, second or third dose, as well as neighbourhood vaccine hubs, and it's bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

Pop-up clinics are scheduled for Thursday at the Happy Goat Café on Wilbrod Street in Sandy Hill and after school at Brookfield High School. There will also be clinics Friday at Nepean's Ben Franklin Place and the St. Laurent mall.

More than 1.6 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents.

Of the city's total population of just over one million, 79 per cent of residents have had at least one dose, including 91 per cent of residents born in 2009 or earlier.

Seventy-seven per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 88 per cent of eligible residents.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents born in 2009 or earlier. Every age demographic is at least near 90 per cent fully vaccinated except for two: 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, each just below 80 per cent. (Ottawa Public Health)

Western Quebec

CISSSO continues to list recurring, mobile and pop-up clinics online.

The Outaouais has distributed more than 611,000 doses — combined first, second and third — among a population of about 386,000.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

The area broke its active case record this week and the health unit says getting fully vaccinated is one way to turn around its troubling trends.

It's managing smaller clinics and mobile clinics to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options shared regularly online and on its social feeds.

The health unit has now given a first dose to just over 90 per cent of its population 12 and older, passing that 90 per cent milestone late last week. About 87 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had more than 341,000 vaccine doses — combined first, second and third — given to residents.

About 5,300 residents have had a third dose.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

More than 334,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000, including more than 4,500 third doses.

About 92 per cent of residents 12 and older are partially vaccinated, and about 88 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Details for its regular and pop-up vaccine clinics are regularly shared on its website and social media. It now has clinics listed for the next month and beyond.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The health unit has given more than 302,000 doses to residents, which now includes about 4,000 third doses.

It is seeing 94 per cent of its eligible population with at least one dose and about 92 per cent of those residents have at least two doses.

Those numbers have been adjusted; the health unit says it got updated population numbers from Statistics Canada.

The unit is posting walk-up vaccine locations on Twitter and online. There are clinics visiting Gananoque and Prescott on Thursday.

Hastings Prince Edward

More than 266,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents, including more than 4,400 third doses.

Ninety per cent of the local population 12 and older at least has a first dose. Eighty-five per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are regular clinics in Bancroft , Belleville and Picton. It lists other community options on its website.

Renfrew County

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed more than 158,000 doses.

About 89 per cent of its eligible population, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 86 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Did you receive either a first dose or a full two dose series of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19Vaccine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19Vaccine</a> outside of Ontario? Let us know!<br><br>Anyone who received their first dose outside of Ontario must submit their proof of first dose to us at least 3 business days before receiving the second dose. <a href="https://t.co/CruX9zobVR">pic.twitter.com/CruX9zobVR</a> —@RCDHealthUnit

The health unit regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online. Shots are available in Deep River and Pembroke Thursday by appointment only.

People in Pikwàkanagàn can book third doses through its health services team.