The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: Nov. 11

Highlights:

Quebecers 70 and over can book a third vaccine dose as of Tuesday.

People can travel to the U.S. by land, air or water if they're fully vaccinated.

The federal public service vaccination policy is about to get its teeth.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region. You can find more information through links at the bottom of the page.

There have been more than 3.6 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents.

That's about 20,000 doses in the last week, fewer than the week before that.

Provincial picture

People age 70 and over in Quebec can book an appointment for their third COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Nov. 16. Like Ontario, they have to wait until at least six months have passed since their second dose.

Third doses are also coming for care home residents by the end of the month.

People 70 and over in Quebec will be able to take appointments on a gradual basis, per age group, between Nov. 16 and 25. (CBC)

Ontario has expanded third dose eligibility for certain people who had their second dose at least six months ago.

Ninety-one per cent of eligible Quebec residents have had at least one dose and 87 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eighty-nine per cent of Ontario residents age 12 and up have at least one vaccine dose, while about 85 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Federal public servants who need to submit proof they're fully vaccinated can be put on unpaid leave as early as Monday.

The U.S. border changes are now in effect, requiring adult travellers to be fully vaccinated to enter by land, air or water.

Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health has expanded the hours of some clinics as third dose eligibility expands. Some city pharmacies should also offer these doses.

The capital still has regular and pop-up clinics for anyone eligible to get a first, second or third dose, as well as neighbourhood vaccine hubs, and it's bringing mobile vaccine clinics to those who request it.

There's a pop-up clinic Saturday at Robert Bateman Public School.

More than 1.6 million doses have now been given to Ottawa residents.

Of the city's total population of just over one million, 79 per cent of residents have had at least one dose, including 91 per cent of residents born in 2009 or earlier.

Seventy-six per cent of the total population is fully vaccinated, as are 87 per cent of eligible residents.

This combined bar and line graph shows vaccination numbers for Ottawa residents born in 2009 or earlier. Every age demographic is at least near 90 per cent fully vaccinated except for two: 18 to 29 and 30 to 39, each below 80 per cent. (Ottawa Public Health)

As the first application is reviewed, two Ottawa doctors answer your questions on the COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five.

The City of Ottawa says sports leagues are responsible for checking the vaccination status of people playing in or watching an event at city-owned facilities, despite provincial rules that state otherwise.

Western Quebec

CISSSO continues to list recurring, mobile and pop-up clinics online.

The Outaouais has distributed about 608,000 doses — combined first, second and third — among a population of about 386,000.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

It's managing smaller clinics and mobile clinics to better reach areas with lower vaccination rates, with options shared regularly online and on its social feeds.

There's a clinic Thursday afternoon at the Kingston YMCA where appointments are only needed for third doses.

The health unit has now given a first dose to just under 90 per cent of its population 12 and older, and about 86 per cent of eligible people have been fully vaccinated.

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has had about 337,000 vaccine doses — combined first, second and third — given to residents.

More than 3,400 residents have had a third dose.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

More than 332,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000, including more than 3,800 third doses.

About 92 per cent of residents 12 and older are partially vaccinated, and about 88 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Details for its regular and pop-up vaccine clinics are regularly shared on its website and social media.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

The health unit has given more than 301,000 doses to residents, which now includes about 3,300 third doses.

It is seeing 98 per cent of its eligible population with at least one dose and about 95 per cent of those residents have at least two doses.

The unit is posting walk-up vaccine locations on Twitter and online.

Upcoming options include the Carleton Place Arena on Friday. Its Brockville clinic has moved to the Brockville Shopping Centre.

Hastings Prince Edward

More than 264,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents, including more than 2,900 third doses.

Ninety per cent of the local population 12 and older at least has a first dose. Eighty-five per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are regular clinics in Bancroft (which are appointment-only), Belleville and Picton. It lists community clinics on its website.

Renfrew County

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed more than 158,000 doses.

About 89 per cent of its eligible population, including military at Garrison Petawawa, have at least a first dose and about 86 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The health unit regularly shares pop-up and walk-in clinic information online.