The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: May 27

Highlights:

The age-based rollout has been expanded as far as it can for now.

Some parts of eastern Ontario still don't have vaccine supply to meet demand.

Ontario's pharmacy campaign is expanding again.

There are second dose updates on both sides of the Ottawa River.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa brings you this roundup of COVID-19 vaccination developments throughout the region.

There have been more than 1,190,000 doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents. That's about 120,000 doses more than last Thursday.

Ontario has issued broad vaccination guidelines, but has also given local health units some flexibility. There's more information in the links at the bottom of the page.

The provincial picture

Both Ontario and Quebec are vaccinating children as young as 12, covering all the federally approved age groups. These children have to be age 12 as of their appointment date.

Health authorities on both sides of the Ottawa River say they'll be holding special vaccine clinics for youth in June, but most haven't shared specific details yet.

WATCH | Kids talk about getting vaccinated:

Canadian kids share their vaccine experiences The National 6:13 Andrew Chang speaks to two recently vaccinated young Canadians about what that moment was like for them, the challenges of the past year and what they are most looking forward to. 6:13

Supply is keeping up with demand in Ottawa, but not in other eastern Ontario health units. People in areas without enough vaccines can travel or wait for appointments to open closer to home — whether on a standby list, at a pharmacy or through the provincial system.

More eastern Ontario pharmacies are giving shots again after pausing that program when AstraZeneca-Oxford rules changed. You can find specific locations on the province's hub.

Ontario has started booking second AstraZeneca doses, starting with the very first people who got one in mid-March. The province still has to share details on the rest of that rollout.

Quebec said this week it will soon allow residents to move up their second dose appointment, and will share details on the options for people who have had a first AstraZeneca dose.

The reopening plan in Ontario relies on the provincewide vaccination rate of adults as one benchmark, not the rates in individual regions.

As of Wednesday, about 65 per cent of the province's adults had received their first dose, and about five per cent had had a second.

Ottawa

About 550,000 doses have now been given to Ottawa residents. The pace of second doses is increasing, with more than 41,000 second doses now given.

Dr. Etches breaks down <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> vaccination for age brackets:<br><br>Those in their 60s: 84% coverage<br>In 50s: 78% coverage<br>In 40s: 56% coverage<br>In 30s: 35% coverage.<br>Aged 18 to 29: 30%<br><br>"We probably have the majority of education workers," she says. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottpoli</a> —@KatePorterCBC

Nearly 50 per cent of the city's population of about 1,050,000 has had at least one dose, or nearly 60 per cent of adult residents. Five per cent of its adults have had a second dose.

More than one-third of residents in their 30s have had their first dose. So have more than 50 per cent of residents in their 40s and 75 per cent in their 50s.

Its 14,168 vaccine doses administered on Friday was by far a new daily high, part of a record 67,166 doses given the week starting May 16.

Western Quebec

In addition to clinics that take appointments, there are walk-in clinics in Hull and Buckingham.

The Outaouais has distributed more than 240,000 vaccine doses among a population of about 386,000.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

About 95,000 vaccine doses have been administered among a population of about 209,000.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said that means about 60 per cent of the region's adults have had one dose, putting it on track for 80 per cent by late June.

Renfrew County

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed more than 45,000 doses, or enough for nearly half its adult population.

Hastings Prince Edward

Nearly 87,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents, including more than 6,800 second doses.

Forty-eight per cent of the local population of about 168,000 has now had a first dose and four per cent have had a second.

A new clinic at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre in north Belleville is expected to open May 31. It will be one of the locations where school-age children can get a shot starting that day.

Eligible HPE students are invited to book an appointment at special youth clinics taking place between May 31 and June 12. Please note the student will need to be 12 years of age at the time of the appointment.<br>Book now: <a href="https://t.co/FgV7FSb9tk">https://t.co/FgV7FSb9tk</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/HPEschools?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HPEschools</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/alcdsb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alcdsb</a> <a href="https://t.co/MY9OuqEySJ">pic.twitter.com/MY9OuqEySJ</a> —@HPEPublicHealth

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has given more than 110,000 vaccine doses to residents, including more than 4,800 second doses.

It's now given a first dose to more than half its general population and a second dose to about three per cent of residents.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The local health authority has revamped its standby protocol in an attempt to reach more people who haven't had a first dose, and now renews the list weekly.

More than 65,000 of the region's 173,000 residents have received at least one dose, according to the local health unit. That number doesn't include doses administered through pharmacies.