The Ottawa area's weekly COVID-19 vaccination checkup: May 13

Highlights:

Ontario has stopped giving first AstraZeneca-Oxford doses.

Provincial rollouts keep expanding by age, job and health conditions.

Children as young as 12 should start getting vaccinated next month.

Its surge of doses to hot spots is ending.

There have been more than 950,000 doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has about 2.3 million residents. That's about 115,000 doses more than last Thursday.

Ontario has issued wide vaccination guidelines, but has also given local health units some flexibility. There's more information in the links at the bottom of the page.

The provincial picture

Ontario has stopped giving first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine — meaning cancelled appointments at pharmacies — for a number of reasons, one being that it's getting more data about the risks of that first dose.

Health Minister Christine Elliot said Monday it is "very likely" that Ontario will need to mix vaccines to get second doses to Ontarians who have already gotten a first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine — if science and health experts allow it.

The province is also getting a shipment of a quarter million AstraZeneca doses next week to use for second doses.

Ontario is putting the brakes on giving the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose. If you had an appointment for the AstraZeneca vaccine consider it cancelled. Ontario is pausing AstraZeneca due to the risk of rare blood clots. We speak with Dr. Peter Juni, who says he's happy to hear that news.

Ontario has expanded the list of health conditions that qualify an adult for a vaccine to include diseases like diabetes, as well as all cancers. The list of eligible workers has also expanded to include those in the transit, retail, and restaurant sectors.

Health units can lower the vaccination ages for essential workers, but none currently say that they are.

Ontario is speeding up a second dose for high-risk frontline health-care workers, dialysis patients and urban Indigenous people.

The province will also will lower the overall booking age through the provincial system to 40 as of Thursday at 8 a.m. It announced Wednesday it plans to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children as young as 12 in June.

Quebec is vaccinating people age 25 and up, moving to age 18 and up Friday. It also plans to get a first dose to children age 12 to 17 in June.

Its economy minister said a vaccine passport could be required for going to work or restaurants.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam Tuesday by identifying 75 per cent of eligible people getting a first dose as one benchmark for easing restrictions.

WATCH | A Q&A on the strength of a first dose:

COVID-19: How much protection is in the 1st dose of vaccine? Two infectious diseases doctors answer viewer questions about COVID-19 vaccines, including how much protection people get from the first dose and how variants may change that.

Ottawa

A handful of pharmacies in hot-spot postal codes are offering a limited supply of Moderna vaccines to people age 18 and up.

This week's drop-in vaccine clinics are in Nepean's Parkwood Hills neighbourhood, Carlington and the Bayshore area. Targeted information is being released through sources such as the local city councillor and, people will need to show proof they live in the area.

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Ottawa's Overbrook Community Centre quickly filled its 500 spots May 6, 2021. (Hugo Belanger/Radio-Canada)

In a Friday memo, city officials said they're exploring the option of a drive-thru vaccine clinic if supply and demand allow.

More than 430,000 doses have now been given to Ottawa residents, including more than 29,000 second doses.

WATCH | A look at an Ottawa door-to-door vaccination program:

Door-to-door vaccinations begin in some Ottawa communities. Nurse Raquel De Queiroz says public health teams have started going door-to-door in some Ottawa apartment buildings, offering the vaccine to residents who would otherwise struggle to get a shot. Resident Blaine Scott says the convenience matters, since he doesn't have an easy way to travel to a vaccine clinic.

Thirty-eight per cent of the city's population has had at least one dose. When you look at just adult residents, it's 47 per cent.

More than a third of residents in their 40s have had a first dose and so have more than 60 per cent of the 50-to-59 age group.

Ottawa's population is about 1,050,000. Some age groups aren't yet eligible for vaccination.

Western Quebec

The Outaouais has distributed more than 190,000 vaccine doses among a population of about 386,000.

Hastings Prince Edward

As the province's surge of doses to hot spots ends this week, there will be more appointments available in Belleville and Trenton over the next two weeks.

More than 68,000 doses have been administered to this area's residents, including more than 4,700 second doses. Thirty-eight per cent of the local population of about 168,000 has now had a first dose.

Tyendinaga has given first doses to nearly 2,400 people and second doses to about 1,700.

Renfrew County

With a population of about 109,000, Renfrew County has distributed more than 42,000 doses. The health unit says 45 per cent of residents age 18 and up have had at least one dose.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington

The region, with a population of about 213,000, has given more than 88,000 vaccine doses to residents, including more than 4,100 second doses.

It's now vaccinated more than 40 per cent of its population, nearly 50 per cent of residents age 16 and up and just over 50 per cent of people age 55 to 59.

Its Napanee community clinic has expanded.

Stone Mills Twp. with @KFLAPH and @StoneMillsFD are holding another COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday May 14th. This clinic is open to those that meet the KFLA Public Health Directives.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis said late last week the health unit is trying to open more evening and weekend vaccine clinics.

His unit wants to reassure people who got their first dose nearly four months ago that appointment spots will be opening up for them and they'll be told when they're available.

Among a population of about 209,000, more than 77,000 vaccine doses have been administered.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Nearly 52,000 of the region's 173,000 residents have received at least one dose, according to the local health unit. That number doesn't include doses administered through pharmacies.